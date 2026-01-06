7 English Dub Anime Openings Surprisingly Better Than the OGs

English dubs are huge with anime fans these days, but there are seven classic dub anime openings that are surprisingly much better than their original counterparts. When anime started to expand around the world in full, part of the way it was brought to the Western audience was to dramatically change the original Japanese language version in drastic ways. This often meant that the spirit of the original was lost in that adaptation, but was then replaced with something offering a whole new kind of dynamic. Sometimes worse, but sometimes much better.

There is likely going to be a debate that rages on forever over whether or not the dubs themselves were better than the originals, but there’s one thing for sure in that a lot of them had some killer opening themes that really stood out here in the United States and other Western territories. Below are seven dub openings that are much better than their original counterparts, and let us know your favorites in the comments!

7). Yu Yu Hakusho

The first two entries on this list are a bit of a cheat because they are direct English adaptations of their original Japanese counterparts, but they’re just so great it’s hard not to include them. Part of what helped Yu Yu Hakusho reach the next level with its English language debut on Toonami was its adaptation of “Smile Bomb” performed in English with adapted lyrics. It’s such a smooth introduction to the long running series that really emphasizes just how different of a kind of experience fans would get with this series. And it’s been such a hit that fans are still singing it all these years later.

6). Sailor Moon

It’s the same kind of situation for Sailor Moon. DIC Entertainment’s original English dub release of the series adapted the original “Moonlight Densetsu” single from the Japanese series. Like Yu Yu Hakusho, the anime adjusted the lyrics for the English speaking audience to make for an entirely different kind of experience for dub fans. This might be ranked a bit higher than Yu Yu Hakusho because of the iconic nature of the theme itself, but it’s sort of on the same level. Either way, that theme is why Sailor Moon is such a hit here in the West. It really helped it stand out.

5). Ultimate Muscle

This is the first of the themes on this list that truly has outshined its original anime release. For one reason or another, Kinnikuman never really had any widespread success in North America. Despite having an English language adaptation with 4Kids and the “Fox Box,” Ultimate Muscle never got to really make its stamp. But what has lived far beyond the anime itself is the opening theme, which is entirely different than what fans were getting in Japan. It’s a bit standard in that it’s just repeating its title over and over, but you’d catch yourself singing “Ultimate Muscle” with that same cadence at random times.

4). Shaman King

4Kids Entertainment has gotten a lot of flack from anime fans for how they chose to adapt Japanese works, but their openings often offered something incredible. Shaman King is probably the best example of this because it’s such an operatic, huge and epic feeling kind of song that teased the kind of grand journey that the series would be taking fans on. It’s a shame that the anime itself never seemed to quite reach the potential of its opening, but that’s also a little of what makes this opening so much better than the original. It’s just that much more memorable.

3). Dragon Ball GT

These next few picks are going to be notorious, but that’s part of why they’re so much better than the originals. Speaking of grand journeys, Dragon Ball GT took fans on a “grand tour” with its opening. Though Dragon Ball Z‘s dub opening might be the more iconic of the options, “Step Into the Grand Tour” is much more remembered than its Japanese counterpart, “Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku.”

It was kind of put together piecemeal in a way as it teased some things that were supposed to be coming in future episodes, but there’s just something about its chaotic energy that’s let it be so memorable after all this time.

2). One Piece

It’s probably difficult to argue that there’s a more iconic opening theme than One Piece‘s first theme, “We Are!” (especially after all these years), but there’s just no getting over the first dub theme that 4Kids dropped for the series. Iconic would be selling it short because of how notorious it has become after all this time, but now it’s reached a point where it’s looked back on fondly too as fans realize that it’s rap wasn’t so bad.

It’s just different than the Japanese original, and funny enough marked a fun turn for One Piece. Sure the series might have righted its path later, but there’s not really a better debut than the anime could have asked for than with this opening. He took a bit of Gum Gum after all.

1). Pokémon

There’s one massive franchise that wouldn’t be where it is today without its original English opening, however. Fans can argue back and forth about whether or not the original Japanese theme, “Aim to Be a Pokemon Master,” is better, but there’s no getting around the fact that without the English opening, Pokémon would not be where it is today. The series kicked off a whole new kind of era for anime, games and more thanks to that epic kick off that really strived to be the best.

It’s something that has entered the pop culture consciousness over the decades, and after all these years it’s still the best opening that Pokemon ever had. Not only that, but it’s probably the best opening that an English dubbed anime has ever had in general. There’s just nothing like it.

