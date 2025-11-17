7 Most Powerful Naruto Villains

The Naruto anime is known as one of the greatest shonen series ever, and a major reason for this title is the incredible villains it features. From the very start, the anime made it clear that its antagonists would be one of its strongest points, each with enough depth to justify their place in the story. And with the series following a typical shonen formula, the newer villains introduced are naturally stronger than the ones that came before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it isn’t just that the newer villains grow stronger, they also play vital roles in shaping the series’ narrative. Here are the seven most powerful villains in Naruto who helped define the story into what it became, despite the final and strongest villain remaining one of the most controversial.

7) Orochimaru

courtesy of studio pierrot

Orochimaru is the first major villain of the Naruto franchise, and from his very appearance, it’s clear how formidable he is. His snake-like design isn’t just visually menacing, his abilities are some of the most terrifying in the series. It’s also revealed that from childhood, Orochimaru was a prodigy who would even become Hiruzen’s successor.

However, his boundless curiosity and desire to learn everything about the shinobi world ultimately pushed him toward villainy. Having mastered techniques like Edo Tensei, Orochimaru remains one of the most brilliant and powerful villains in Naruto, arguably a character the series could have elevated even further.

6) Itachi Uchiha

courtesy of studio pierrot

While some choose the path of villainy out of selfish desire, Itachi Uchiha is the prime example of someone who became a “villain” for the greater good. A prodigy of the Uchiha clan, he showed immense promise, joining the Anbu at just 11 years old and becoming a captain by 13. While these feats already marked him as a powerful shinobi, it was his unique Uchiha abilities that truly set him apart.

Even after his death, Itachi remains a shinobi with unparalleled Genjutsu prowess. His use of techniques like Amaterasu and Susanoo further elevated his status, and the Izanami technique solidified him as an unmatched Uchiha. Ultimately, it was the plot that ended Itachi’s journey, and had it been otherwise, he would have grown even stronger.

5) Indra Otsutsuki

courtesy of studio pierrot

Indra Otsutsuki is a god-level character and the first of the Uchiha clan, passing down the Sharingan, the clan’s most prestigious ability. He serves as a villain in the story by establishing the feud and rivalry that would be carried on for generations. A genius from birth, Indra was expected to inherit his father Hagoromo Otsutsuki’s power, but Hagoromo instead chose Ashura.

This became the catalyst for their conflict, pushing Indra down a darker path as he used his abilities to wreak havoc. In terms of power, he is at least as strong as, or even stronger than, Sasuke without the Six Paths power. Indra had the potential to become an even more menacing villain, but he remained a villain of history, passing down his will rather than acting directly in the present.

4) Pain

courtesy of studio pierrot

Pain, also known as Nagato Uzumaki, arguably represents an alternate version of the protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, which is why he is one of the most loved villains in the series, if not the most loved. It isn’t just Pain’s deep, well-built backstory that makes him an exceptional villain, but also the sheer strength he displays, as even the entire Konoha village couldn’t withstand his wrath.

It was only because of Naruto and his newly acquired powers that Pain and the Six Paths were stopped, with circumstances ultimately favoring Naruto. However, it was Nagato’s dormant kindness that allowed Naruto to secure victory; otherwise, Nagato and his Six Paths could have emerged even stronger.

3) Obito Uchiha

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Obito is another character who mirrors Naruto but ultimately strays down the wrong path. Manipulated by Madara Uchiha, Obito was shaped from the shadows into the perfect villain, shocking fans until his identity was revealed through his rich backstory. Under Madara’s guidance, Obito became something of a successor, gaining unparalleled power.

With his mastery of the Sharingan and Mangekyo Sharingan, Obito became one of the greatest obstacles in the final war. Eventually acquiring the power of the Ten Tails and the Sage of Six Paths abilities, there is no doubt that he far surpasses the villains introduced before him.

2) Madara Uchiha

Image courtesy of Pierrot

The co-founder of the Konoha village, Hashirama’s rival, and the leader of the Uchiha clan is the strongest Uchiha to ever exist, arguably even stronger than end-of-story Sasuke. Madara mastered his Sharingan to an extraordinary degree, and in life he could control the Nine-Tails as if it were nothing. His true strength, however, is showcased at the start of the Fourth Great Ninja War: after being reanimated, he single-handedly overwhelmed the entire Shinobi Alliance and even challenged all five Kage at once.

As the story progressed, he only grew stronger, and after acquiring the Ten Tails, Madara in his Sage of Six Paths form became the most powerful. It’s a shame the Naruto series didn’t end with Madara as the final villain, instead introducing an even stronger entity that ultimately broke the series’ power scaling.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Kaguya Otsutsuki, an alien being, is essentially the mother of the Shinobi world, as it is through her that chakra first came into existence. In the final moments, it is revealed that Madara’s ultimate plan was actually a ploy to bring Kaguya back. She demonstrated just how different Otsutsuki beings are, especially after consuming the Chakra Fruit.

With her very presence embodying chakra itself, she was essentially impossible to kill, which is why Naruto and Sasuke had to resort to sealing her instead. Her abilities were truly unparalleled, as she could employ the greatest techniques seen across the shinobi world. She remains unmatched in the entire Naruto franchise, with even a few Boruto villains showing no signs of reaching her level.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!