7 Best Sasuke Fights in Naruto, Ranked

Sasuke Uchiha is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters, not only in the Naruto franchise but in the entire anime universe. As part of a major shonen series, where fighting is a core element, Sasuke, unsurprisingly as the deuteragonist, gets his fair share of intense battle sequences. Considering he belongs to a warrior clan, there’s no denying that watching him fight is always a visual treat.

From the very beginning, Sasuke has displayed unparalleled power that is consistently showcased throughout his battles. With his morality often in question, his fights against other characters have been deeply intriguing and defining moments in his journey. While he has been part of dozens of battles, the following seven truly define his character.

7) Sasuke Vs Orochimaru

With Sasuke growing increasingly stronger and Orochimaru’s desire to acquire his body intensifying, fans saw this fight coming from miles away. They had long anticipated Sasuke betraying his master once his own ambitions were fulfilled, and this confrontation delivers exactly that, and even goes further, with Sasuke openly disrespecting Orochimaru.

This fight is less about hand-to-hand combat or the display of supernatural power and more about symbolizing how far Sasuke has come as a character. With Orochimaru unable to keep up with Sasuke’s speed and resorting only to grotesque snake-like attacks, Sasuke’s dominance and disdain for his former master become all the more satisfying to witness, marking a true highlight in his journey as a warrior.

6) Sasuke Vs Deidara

The next great Sasuke fight comes shortly after his confrontation with Orochimaru and is against the most artistic member of the Akatsuki, Deidara. There were reasons to believe that Sasuke had powered up enough to challenge an Akatsuki member at this point; however, Deidara gave him a fight for his life. Still, Deidara constantly underestimated the newly empowered Uchiha who had just defeated his master.

This resulted in a long and intense battle, where fans witnessed Sasuke’s enhanced Sharingan and genjutsu in full display, combined with his elevated Chidori, making it a fight that truly mesmerized viewers. The battle ended with a massive explosion as Deidara, left with no escape, chose to use a suicide bomb. If not for Sasuke’s powerful Sharingan and genjutsu, the Uchiha warrior’s fate would have been very different.

5) Naruto Vs Sasuke (Pre-Timeskip)

Sasuke and Naruto’s ultimate confrontation in the final moments of the first installment is one of the best fights, enriched by its deeper meaning. From the location, the Valley of the Gods, to the two characters’ opposing resolves, the battle highlights the core elements of the series and the profound relationship between two of the most celebrated rivals in anime history.

Sasuke’s determination to grow stronger and seek revenge, even if it means walking a dark path, contrasts sharply with Naruto’s desperate attempts to protect his friend despite realizing he can’t reach him. This makes the fight emotionally heavy and difficult to watch. With high stakes and Sasuke ultimately achieving what he desires, this remarkable battle, flawlessly animated by the studio, remains one of the series’ defining moments.

4) Team Seven Vs Madara

While Team Seven’s final battle is against Kaguya, many fans would have preferred an alternate version of the series ending with Madara as the final villain. It was the definitive fight, especially since fans wanted to see Team Seven reunite in full force once again. The highlight is undoubtedly Sasuke joining forces with Naruto and Sakura to take down their common enemy, Madara Uchiha.

With both Naruto and Sasuke at their peak, the combination of their attacks delivers the moment fans had anticipated for years. The fight is packed with thrilling action, showcasing how well they work together despite their differences. More importantly, it proves that while Sasuke is a lone wolf, he still relies on his greatest rival, something that ultimately elevates his power.

3) Sasuke Vs Danzo

Sasuke’s entire character arc revolves around avenging what his clan endured, and there’s no better moment for that than his confrontation with the man technically responsible, Danzo. Danzo’s position in the series is powerful, and his fight against Sasuke was highly anticipated, as fans wanted to see him finally exact his revenge. This battle more than meets expectations, going even further in showing the lengths Sasuke is willing to go to achieve vengeance.

With Danzo using the Uchiha clan’s own power against him, this fight is one of the most intricately crafted in the series, highlighting a level of darkness in Sasuke that no one expected. His ruthlessness, except for his indifference toward Karin, is what makes the fight so satisfying, culminating in Sasuke menacingly hunting down his enemy and finally claiming the revenge he always desired.

2) Naruto Vs Sasuke (Final Battle)

While Naruto and Sasuke’s first fight is compelling, their final battle, also the last in the entire series, is even more impactful, despite some fans viewing it as an unnecessary addition. On a deeper level, however, it becomes clear just how important this fight is for both characters. Naruto and Sasuke clash with pent-up emotions and determination that could only be resolved through combat.

By this point, both had reached god-like levels of power, making the fight a true visual spectacle. Fans were treated to every element of a perfect ninja battle, complete with their signature moves and overwhelming strength. The fight’s conclusion, leaving both with a permanent scar, serves as a powerful symbol of their bond and rivalry, making it one of the greatest and most defining battles for both characters.

1) The Battle Between Uchiha Brothers

Every character in a shonen series has a motive that drives them, and for Naruto’s deuteragonist, Sasuke, that drive has always been confronting his brother and uncovering the reason behind the Uchiha clan’s massacre. This is why their fated confrontation in Naruto Shippuden stands out as one of the series’ greatest highlights. The battle itself is on an entirely different scale, with both brothers making it clear that they are fighting to the death.

With Itachi’s brilliant tactics and Sasuke’s desperate thirst for revenge, this fight keeps everyone on the edge of their seat, with Itachi proving to be stronger than Sasuke at every turn. What makes it even more powerful is how it ends, with Itachi’s true intentions revealed only after his death, as he smiles in his final moments. This revelation solidifies their confrontation as Sasuke’s best fight in the entire Naruto franchise, one that nothing will ever surpass.

