Netflix Is Now Streaming Its First Globally Released Korean Anime Film (And It’s Gorgeous)

With the ever-growing Japanese anime industry, it’s no wonder other countries are trying their hand at this artistic way of storytelling. Anime is not only known for its captivating storytelling but also for its stellar and breathtaking visuals. This is especially the case in anime films where studios get more time and budget for the projects. We have already seen the rise in the Chinese anime industry, especially after the 2025 hit Super Cube. Now, South Korea has also released its first Netflix anime film for global fans. It’s a beautiful romance story set in a futuristic world centering on an astronaut and a musician.

The visuals of Lost in Starlight subtly remind you of the captivating world built by Makoto Shinkai in his films. The film blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic, and it’s all enhanced by the soothing soundtrack, which is to be expected since one of the main characters is a musician. Music plays a pivotal role in the film, acting as a bridge between the main characters. Directed by Han Ji-Won, the film is streaming exclusively on Netflix starting on May 30th. So, you don’t need to wait any longer before watching this incredible story about these star-crossed lovers.

What Is the Plot of Lost in Starlight?

Set in the year 2025, the story follows Nan-young, whose mom was an astronaut but never returned from a Mars probe mission several years ago. In hopes of finding any trace of her mother and fulfilling her dream, Nan-young worked day and night to become an astronaut. She was close to her dream of leading the next Mars Expedition Project but was asked to be on standby, not because she was incapable, but because she was deemed unsuitable due to the tragedy her mother faced.

Her captain believed the project might be triggering for her and asked her to return to Korea to take a much-needed break. During this time, Nan-young meets Jay, a musician who abandoned his dream years ago and is now repairing vintage audio equipment. Their chance encounter sparks a new flame in Jay to follow his long-lost dream. However, as Nan-young gets another opportunity to join the Mars mission, the couple faces the challenge of maintaining a long-distance relationship across the vast distance between Earth and Mars.

Starting from a client/worker relationship that happened to stumble across one another, we follow their story through a set of flashbacks as we learn more about their past. The film will make you laugh and cry as you can’t help but wish for them to reunite after all the challenges they faced. The film is a perfect experience for those who crave emotional and slow storytelling instead of fast-paced and loud action.

Lost in Starlight Deserves More Recognition

The film has barely just debuted, but there isn’t much hype around it, unfortunately. Netflix gave the film a teaser trailer and some press coverage, but beyond that, there has been little to no social media push compared to high-profile titles. The streaming giant often employs a strategy that emphasizes organic discovery instead of extensive pre-release promotion. This approach relies on the platform’s recommendation algorithms, favoring titles that perform well in the first few days.

If an internationally streaming animated film doesn’t immediately catch fire, it might get buried. Even globally renowned Korean shows such as Squid Game, Parasyte: The Grey, etc, are catered to Western viewers. As an anime film, Lost in Starlight is vastly different from these projects. As the first Korean original anime film released in several languages for global fans, you’d think there would be more visibility on this film. However, since the anime industry is heavily dominated by Japan, Korean anime still has to gain some recognition outside of Asia.

Not to mention, the blend of retrofuturistic sci-fi and romance is always appealing to viewers, no matter where they are from. The film stands out as a beautifully crafted story that delves deep into themes of love, ambition, and the challenges of pursuing one’s dreams. The film is a delight for the eyes and ears, and it’s only fair it reaches as many people as possible.