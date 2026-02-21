Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Way to Beat Domain Expansion (But Only One Character Can Do It)

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed a new sure fire way to beat out a Domain Expansion, but only one character is actually capable of pulling it off. Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the climax for its official sequel series, and with it fans have gotten to see what the Cursed Spirit filled world of Japan looks 80 years following the end of the original. But while this sequel has been introducing a new generation of fighters, fans are only now getting to see how much Cursed abilities have evolved in that time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has officially brought Yuji Itadori back into the spotlight in order to bring out the sequel’s grand finale, and it’s been revealed just how much his power has grown since the end of the original series. Yuji’s become a god on par with the kinds of foes and allies he stood next to in the original, and with it has also revealed a new way one can beat an usually unbeatable Domain Expansion technique. You just need to be fast enough to keep your opponent from activating theirs.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals New Way to Beat Domain Expansion

A Domain Expansion has been explained to be the strongest technique a Jujutsu Sorcerer can use, and they offer a guaranteed hit upon use. It’s a pretty broken ability, but we’ve seen them defeated by either being faster and using your own Domain Expansion to counter. Or to instead protect yourself with a smaller Domain in order to try and fight back. But with Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 22, the series has now revealed a third way to beat out a Domain Expansion. Just keep it from happening, really.

The chapter reunites Yuji with his former foe Mahito, who had been confirmed to be still waiting in the limbo between life and death that we saw him in at the end of the original series. When confronting Yuji, Mahito technically has the advantage as his ability allowed him to manipulate the entire space around the two of them. But when the villain was trying to use his Domain Expansion, Yuji is able to stop Mahito from doing so by quickly cutting out his tongue and fingers in the instant before Mahito is able to activate the technique.

Only Yuji Can Beat a Domain Expansion

The Yuji who has been wandering all these years after the end of the original series has reached a god level of power when it comes to his techniques, and therefore he’s mastered Sukuna’s own to such a level that it now moves at the same pace. It’s potentially much faster at this point as he’s able to interrupt Mahito’s Domain Expansion in the fraction of the second before the villain could even activate it. And as we’ve seen before, Mahito can activate Domain Expansion in 0.5 seconds. So Yuji’s even faster than that.

This is a way to beat Domain Expansion that’s never even been conceived because no fighter was even able to move at that speed. The only responses we’ve seen from powerful fights like Gojo and Sukuna was to use their own as a counter, but now we’ve seen Yuji beat one just by moving faster than thought itself. It’s something that only Yuji can pull off, so it really does reveal how much he’s changed since the original.

