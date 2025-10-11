Hazbin Hotel Reveals Its First Season 2 Music Video

Play video

Later this month, fans of Charlie Morningstar and her bizarre residence will once again dive into the underworld as Hazbin Hotel’s second season will land on Amazon Prime Video. With the release of the second season only a few weeks away, creator Vivienne Medrano and the creative team at SpindleHorse arrived at New York Comic Con to help spread fresh news on Charlie’s endeavor. While the series has released several trailers to get fans excited, Amazon has released a new song from the series titled “Gravity,” which highlights one of the biggest enemies of the underworld planning her revenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hazbin Hotel’s first season ended with Charlie and her friends pushing back the advance of heaven, with the villainous Adam leading the charge. With Adam dying in the conflict, the angel’s right-hand woman, Lute, isn’t too thrilled with this development and has sworn revenge on hell as a result. Voiced by Jessica Vosk, Lute appears to still be chatting with her former boss in her mind, singing “Gravity” while preparing for a rematch with the underworld. Set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29th this month, expect plenty more songs to be sung by the heroes and villains alike of the series, if season one is any indication.

Hazbin Hotel Live

Amazon Prime Video

During the Hazbin Hotel panel at New York Comic-Con, creator Vivienne Medrano also discussed an upcoming live event that will see the series perform a Broadway concert in New York City. Taking place on October 20th, the event will bring together quite a few members of the cast to belt out old and new tunes. The current rosters include the likes of Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado. If you want to attend, you can click here to try your hand at securing a ticket for yourself.

Here’s how the surreal animated series described the one-night only event, “Hazbin Hotel Live on Broadway“: “From Hell to Broadway, Prime Video presents Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first ever concert event celebrating the hit adult animated musical series. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the live concert event will take place on October 20, at New York’s historic Majestic Theater. In connection with the Season Two premiere screening, Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway will feature performances from the talented cast of the show’s hit songs from Seasons One and Two. Produced by award-winning RadicalMedia, the concert will be available on Prime Video at a later date. Cosplay is strongly encouraged.”

While season two is right around the corner, this won’t be the grand finale for the Hazbin Hotel by any stretch of the imagination. Amazon has already confirmed that Charlie and her colleagues will return for two additional seasons following the second season. With the show’s sister-series, Helluva Boss, also landing on the streaming service, it’s a great time to be a fan of the Hellaverse.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!