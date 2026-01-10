Fire Force Shares First Look at Shinra’s Final Form With New Season 3 Opening

Fire Force has officially made its return for the second and final half of the anime’s third season as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, and the anime has dropped the first look at Shinra Kusakabe’s final form with its new opening. Fire Force is just one of the massive franchises returning for new episodes this Winter, but it’s certainly one of the most intriguing given that the anime is officially coming to an end. The final wave of episodes is now heating up, and with it fans will get to see the final battles at last.

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 has kicked off its run this Winter, and that means the anime is now speeding towards its grand finale. It has debuted a new opening theme sequence to help celebrate this final era of the anime, and with it has dropped some big teases for the events that fans are going to see unfold in the final episodes. This also includes a huge tease for the anime’s grand finale with the first look at Shinra’s final form. You can check it out below.

What Is Shinra’s Final Form?

It’s hard to describe what Shinra’s final form is without giving too much away about the final moments of the series itself, but “Shinrabanshoman” comes when Shinra needs saving the most. It’s one of the major events that takes place shortly before the series itself comes to an end, and ties into the wildness of the grand finale. Now as Fire Force fast approaches this grand finale, it won’t be too much longer until anime fans get to see what this form is capable of.

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and has quite a lot of ground to cover from Atsushi Okubo’s original manga release. Fans are worried that there might not be enough episodes planned to help cover it all, but this opening confirms that the anime is certainly going to try it’s best to tackle every major event that fans have been hoping to see in action. That includes the debut of Shinra’s final form in the series overall.

How to Watch Fire Force Season 3

Fire Force Season 3 will be releasing its final episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan, and will feature both a Japanese and English audio release (but a release date for the dub has yet to be confirmed as of this time). The final episodes of the anime feature a returning staff and voice cast seen with the first half, but the anime is going to be shaking things up in a rather radical fashion for its final arc.

Fire Force already set up some big events by revealing that Shinra had been spending the last three months unconscious while his Adolla Doppleganger took over his body. As Shinra woke up in the premiere and gets back up to speed, it’s also been revealed that the end of the world is pretty much at hand as Shinra and the others try their best to somehow save the world anyway.

