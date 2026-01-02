Top 10 Crunchyroll Anime Releases For January, Ranked

This month isn’t just kicking off 2026; it also happens to be one of the biggest months in anime history. While there are plenty of new anime adaptations that are getting quite a bit of attention, the returning anime series hitting this January are becoming an overwhelming force of entertainment. It almost seems as though anime studios all decided on this month being the one to bring their heaviest hitters to the forefront. With Crunchyroll housing many of these series, we here at ComicBook.com are taking the opportunity to whittle down the top ten choices hitting the platform and how they rank against one another. With all this being said, let’s get started.

10.) Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary

If you’ve been reading ComicBook.com, you might know that we are big fans of the horror genre and will routinely discuss how the anime world doesn’t have enough spooky stories, outside of Junji Ito adaptations. This month, Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary focuses on a dead-eyed kindergartner who houses a secret of her own. While not attending school with her classmates, the titular character is focusing on banishing evil spirits from her world. While this anime series certainly has plenty of laughs, if it stays true to the original manga from creator Taro Yuri, it will present some of the creepiest creatures in anime for 2026. Arriving on January 11th, this one might be worth checking out for comedy and horror fans alike.

9.) Fate/Strange Fake

The Fate franchise has become a massive franchise not just thanks to its anime offerings, but within the world of video games as well. Once again focusing on the Holy Grail War, a battle that sees combatants attempting to wrap their hands around a device that can grant any wish, Fate/Strange Fake has been beloved by many fans within the franchise. Focusing on Ayaka Sajo as she attempts to navigate her mysterious past and the current predicament she finds herself in, this upcoming series will follow the original entries that arrived on the screen in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Needless to say, Fate fans have been waiting for some time to see this universe return and for good reason.

8.) Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Fire Force might not get the same levels of hype as some of its shonen brethren like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, but the anime adaptation has been on fire (pun intended). The first half of the David Production series gained notoriety thanks to some wild decisions that had its main character stepping foot into our world, and with this being the final batch of episodes for the franchise, anime fans should buckle up for more unbelievable events. Shinra and Company 8 might be ending their anime adventure, but they are going to go out with a bang.

7.) Golden Kamuy Final Season

Much like Fire Force, it often feels like Golden Kamuy can get lost in the shuffle when stacked against other anime heavy hitters. Also like Shinra’s fiery journey, Saichi Sugimoto’s journey will end with these upcoming anime episodes. Landing five full seasons is no easy task, and while Golden Kamuy might not focus on space-faring battles or energy attacks, the series has garnered a devoted audience thanks to its clever storytelling and beautiful animation.

6.) Oshi no Ko Season 3

Oshi no Ko has been a major player in the anime world, originally debuting as a HIDIVE exclusive and quickly becoming the biggest original on that platform. In a surprising twist, Crunchyroll has now become the exclusive platform for the upcoming third season, set to land later this month. Once again focusing on Aqua and Ai, the anime adaptation is making its way to the manga’s finale, and this third season will once again explore some dark territory with regard to the idol world. While the platform might be changed, Doga Kobo is returning to the series for its animation, so don’t expect too many changes in that department.

5.) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was a highly anticipated anime arrival, even when the main series was releasing new episodes. Now that My Hero Academia has come to an end, we fully expect that anime fans looking for a replacement will flock to the story of Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step. Season two won’t just continue focusing on this trio; it will give viewers a better idea of the world of UA Academy. Now that the heroes operating outside of the law are established, expect bigger battles to be thrown their way and some familiar faces to make a comeback.

4.) Trigun Stargaze

Studio Orange is returning to the Planet Gunsmoke this month, once again continuing the story of Vash the Stampede in this re-imagining of the original anime series. Trigun Stampede got the ball rolling on Vash’s latest adventures, and Trigun Stargaze is promising to end it. Studio Orange is making a comeback this time around, once again depicting Gunsmoke with a computer-generated style of animation. Stampede quickly became a fan-favorite, and so the hype for Stargaze easily pushes this entry toward the top of our list.

3.) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Hell’s Paradise feels like a hidden gem in the anime world, with Studio MAPPA’s second season of the bleak series sure to get overshadowed by the production house’s other anime hitting this month. When last we left Gabimaru, both the protagonist and the other unfortunate visitors to the supernatural island were starting to get to the bottom of what was truly going on in this cursed locale. Fans have waited nearly three years to see the return of the series, and luckily, they won’t have to wait much longer to witness the blood flow in what is sure to be one of the darkest anime returns of 2026.

2.) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

When Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End first hit the anime world first premiered in 2023, it quickly became one of the biggest television series in the medium. There’s something about Frieren’s introspective journey that has resonated with fans, and with the legendary anime studio Madhouse taking the reins of her story, there’s plenty of reason to believe that the second season will live up to its first. The style of animation and thought-provoking storytelling make this an easy pick for the number two spot on our list, but there is one series that every anime fans seems to be waiting for.

1.) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a force of nature within the anime world, with the supernatural shonen recently seeing major success at the box office thanks to the compilation film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. The anime’s second season focused on the Shibuya Incident Arc, a storyline that had no problem eliminating major heroes and villains alike while also acting as a warm-up for this current season’s big story, The Culling Game. Yuji Itadori and the heroes who survived Shibuya are now facing the bitter fruit born from Suguru Geto, while the protagonist also must fight against Yuta Okkotsu, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It’s hard to debate that the Jujutsu Kaisen comeback isn’t the biggest anime comeback of this month.

