100 Thieves x Attack on Titan Collection Is Coming

Attack on Titan took over the Internet when season four returned last year, and its big comeback is ready to blow. The anime’s final season is expected to end this month, so all eyes are on Eren and the gang as war makes its way into their lives. Of course, all of this attention has fans clamoring for merch, and it turns out 100 Thieves is ready to meet that demand with a special capsule collection.

“Rally the scouts,” 100 Thieves shared in a new statement announced the anime line. “100 Thieves x Attack on Titan collection releases online March 12, 2022 at 12PM PT. [An] experiential pop-up shop will be at the 100 Thieves Compound on March 11, 2022 from 10AM – 3PM.”

As you can see here, the Attack on Titan collection has already been previewed online. You can go ahead and figure out what pieces you want to nab when its online shop opens in a few days. The line has everything from short-sleeve shirts to hoodies and jackets. You can find your favorite characters on these pieces as well, and it seems Levi is well-represented in this streetwear collection.

When it comes to pricing, the Attack on Titan line is keeping things quiet for now, but 100 Thieves does have a higher price tag than most anime merchandise stateside. The brand has a slew of items on sale right now outside of this collaboration that cost upwards of $50 USD on average. But if you want something like outerwear, fans can expect to shell out at least $100 USD.

Of course, this collection is dropping at the perfect time given how Attack on Titan is dominating ratings these days. Season four is still moving ahead with new episodes, and it will not be long before its finale arrives. Its final episode will wrap the hit anime after more than a decade on the air, so all eyes are on the Survey Corps right now. So when this collection goes live on March 12, well – you can bet plenty of fans will be vying to buy some merch.

What do you think about this epic collaboration? Will you be nabbing any of these Attack on Titan pieces? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.