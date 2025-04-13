One Piece Anime Kicks Off Zoro’s Best Fight So Far

One Piece’s anime is now focusing on the Straw Hats and the chaos happening on the Egghead Island as more Marines continue to appear. The Straw Hats’ plan to escape the island before the fights has gone down the drain, and now they must face their opponents head-on. To make matters worse, CP0 continues to pose a threat to the pirate crew. Lucci and the other members arrive first on the island, but they are defeated pretty soon. Luffy uses his Gear 5 for the first time after Wano during his fight with Lucci, which makes the fight even more thrilling. Not to mention that Lucci has also awakened his devil fruit during the two-year time skip.

After losing the fight, Lucci proposes a truce, which seriously annoys Luffy and Zoro. Even so, Luffy agreed with Lucci’s offer to temporarily team up because both recognize a mutual threat and a common enemy in the World Government. However, Lucci was simply stalling for time and waiting for the right opportunity to strike the Straw Hats again. The island being under siege is the perfect opportunity for him to strike the pirates again. This time, however, while Luffy deals with the Admiral, Lucci’s opponent will be Zoro. It’s also Zoro’s best fight in the Final Saga so far in Episode 1125.

One Piece Features Zoro vs. Lucci

Lucci was the main antagonist in the Enies Lobby Arc, and Luffy had a lot of trouble defeating him. However, the two-year time skip plus the crew’s adventure in the New World has made them considerably stronger than the pre-time-skip era. Zoro has significantly improved his skill and haki, even to the point of being able to use Conqueror’s Haki, a rare ability in the world of One Piece. The fight between him and Lucci will be more complex than any of his fights before.

Although it can be argued that King is stronger than Lucci, the stakes are much higher in the Egghead Arc. Zoro not only has to keep Lucci at bay in Episode 1125, but also protect the lab and the rest of the Satellities from the villain. While the rest of the crew is busy with their own missions, he has to fight a leader of CP0, the strongest assassin group in the World Government. Lucci’s devil fruit awakening will also pose a threat to him. The manga mostly shows glimpses of their battle while focusing on the major fight happening on the island. We also follow the other crew members as they not only prepare the escape, but also deal with the other enemies.

On the other hand, the episode also confirms that Luffy and Kizaru will clash again after two years, but the circumstances are different this time, thanks to Luffy’s amazing power-up. Luffy being so confident while confronting Kizaru confirms that the tragedy of the Sabaody Archipelago Arc won’t be repeated. However, judging by how anime adapts one chapter per episode with insanely good animation, fans can expect an extended version of the fight that will give Zoro the spotlight he deserves.