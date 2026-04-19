After 7 Years, Legendary Shonen Jump Creator Returns With New Series (& It’s Wild)

Seven years after the end of Gintama, series creator Hideaki Sorachi has returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a wild new series. It’s been a pretty big year for Sorachi as with Gintama celebrating the 20th anniversary of both its anime and manga release, Sorachi’s projects have been getting all sorts of new attention. This included a new anime release for one of the creator’s very first one-shot projects, new Gintama feature films and more. But after seven years, Gintama’s creator is moving forward with a brand new work.

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Shonen Jump has introduced a few new series to the magazine over the course of the month following a few cancellations, and thankfully one of these new serializations is from Hideaki Sorachi. Titled Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz, this new series is completely different from Gintama thanks to its core setting of a demon lord clone needing to wipe out the hero (who’s currently in high school). But fans of Gintama will be feeling right at home with its debut chapter.

Gintama Creator’s Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz Debuts in Shonen Jump

Courtesy of Shueisha

Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz introduces fans to Demon King Valaris III, the clone of a defeated demon king from another world that suddenly ended up in a high school. But while she had initially planned to keep her identity a secret and lord over the evils of humanity, things change when it’s revealed that a mysterious new student named Akira Kumon can see through all of her illusions. Paying no mind to her strange power, the two form a strange dynamic as it’s immediately clear that Valaris III has no true control over the full scope of her demon king abilities yet. But she’s actually been waiting for Akira all this time.

She’s been waiting for a mysterious student known as “Demon King Commode,” who is a delinquent that has been tearing through schools. Wanting to tap into this “Demon King’s” evil for her own purposes, the two of them end up colliding in a bathroom. There’s a toilet with a secret path back to her other world, but Valaris can’t return until she’s strong enough to defeat the hero that has taken over following the prior Demon King’s defeat. Now working together with Akira, who unleashes his full rage when he’s pooping, the two start a wild adventure.

What Does This Mean for Gintama’s Creator?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz has a lot of the sharp humor and writing that fans of Hideaki Sorachi have come to expect from his projects. It’s also quite the hefty debut chapter as well. Shueisha is clearly giving Sorachi a major platform to explore with this new series as it runs at 70 pages in total, making this debut chapter nearly 20 or so pages longer than all of the other new series debuts we have gotten to see through the month so far.

This likely means that Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz won’t immediately be facing the same danger of cancellation as some of the other new series debuts do, but it’s not a guarantee of success either. We’ve seen lot of Shonen Jump creators return with new projects only to fail a second time, and have seen others like Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto failing long before they get anywhere with second project either. We’ll just have to see how this one shakes out.

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