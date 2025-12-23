World Trigger Teases New Anime Reboot With Slick Trailer

Play video

Written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, World Trigger is one of the most beloved Shonen Jump manga, best known for its stellar world-building and captivating storyline. Unfortunately, despite offering everything fans love in a Shonen series, it’s not considered a mainstream hit because of the unsatisfactory anime adaptation and several manga hiatuses caused due to the author’s health. The manga initially serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine but transitioned to Jump SQ on a monthly schedule in 2018 after the manga returned from an indefinite hiatus, which took two years. On the other hand, the anime concluded its third season in January 2022, and after waiting for almost four years, what awaited fans wasn’t a Season 4 announcement, but a surprise reboot.

The announcement was made earlier this month, before the first teaser was revealed during Jump Festa 2026. World Trigger was long confirmed to be taking a stage at this year’s Jump Festa, hyping fans for upcoming news regarding the series. Jump Festa is one of the largest anime and manga conventions held each year for two days, and this time, the hype around the series was greater than ever. The trailer doesn’t share a look at the anime, instead features manga panels with voice overs to give a glimpse at what will be adapted in the reboot.

Why Is World Trigger Getting an Anime Reboot?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The official X handle of the anime confirmed that the reboot will remake the first season entirely, adapting the manga up until the start of the B-Rank Wars Arc. The reboot is expected to fix the first season’s pacing and animation issues; there’s a major problem regarding the overall production.

The account also shared, “Production will continue with Toei Animation, just like the 2nd and 3rd seasons, unfolding as an even more powered-up World Trigger 1st Season.” This means that the reboot project is limited only to the first season, as the overall anime won’t receive the same treatment.

One of the biggest complaints fans had towards the anime was the adaptation in the first season, which released 73 episodes from 2014 to 2016. The studio promises to fix the quality only for the first season, while the rest of the story will continue as it is. As of Season 3, the anime has almost adapted the entire second part of the intense B-Rank Wars Arc, leaving the Away Mission Test Arc to be adapted next. The arc is divided into two parts and is considered one of the best arcs in the manga.

Over the years, the manga has accumulated enough chapters for the studio to work on another season, but Season 4 will likely be pushed back due to the reboot. Apart from the reboot update, the official website of Toei Animation is also teasing a World Trigger Festival scheduled for April 26th, 2026. The festival will take place at Kanadevia Hall, formerly Tokyo Dome City Hall. Further details on the festival will be shared at a later date, but we might get a full trailer and even a release date for the anime reboot during the event.

