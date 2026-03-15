15 Years Later, Netflix Finally Adds This Forgotten Shonen Jump Classic

The Spring 2026 anime season is almost here, and Netflix has a new slate of exciting anime series to be added to the platform every month. While Crunchyroll’s seasonal lineup includes dozens of new ongoing series, Netflix often focuses on unique originals or reviving older anime. In recent years, the streaming giant has been more involved with new anime series and films as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, Netflix has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand every month. March has another range of surprises for fans this year as well, among which one of the most beloved anime series of all time is coming to the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Toriko, by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro, debuted in 2008 before releasing an anime adaptation by Toei Animation in April 2011. The anime has released films and even crossovers over the years. As per What’s on Netflix, the anime will be added to the platform on March 15th, 2026, in multiple regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The show is already available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu in the United States, but this latest update is surely exciting since it will pique the interest of more Shonen enthusiasts.

What Is Toriko About?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The first episode of the anime is a special crossover with One Piece, which is why Episode 2 doesn’t continue from where it left off. Toriko again released a crossover with the same anime in Episode 51 before it had a collaboration with both One Piece and Dragon Ball in Episode 99. Following the exciting Netflix debut, a special crossover with One Piece will also begin streaming in April, although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Toriko blends a unique story with nonsensical comedy and lovable main characters.

It stands out for its themes of adventure, focused on hunting and cooking, while exploring its unique world-building and power system. The story is set in a world full of delectable and rare ingredients that are found in the stomachs of volcanoes. The world has reached the Gourmet Age, an era of exploration where everyone, including chefs, seeks to taste and prepare the finest dishes. Meanwhile, it’s the job of Gourmet Hunters to collect the best ingredients from even the most dangerous regions. Toriko is one such Gourmet Hunter who possesses a unique set of skills and is infamous for discovering 2% of all known ingredients.

He is known far and wide for his accomplishments as one of the greatest Gourmet Hunters, but his dream has yet to be achieved. The story follows his journey as he joins hands with his friend Komatsu, a highly skilled chef working at a five-star hotel, to create a Full Course Menu of Life. However, his dream is by no means easy to achieve when his path is full of obstacles such as powerful monsters, evil organizations, and the food itself. The

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!