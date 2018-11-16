The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Live-Action Anime Adaptation

With 2017 coming to a close, we at ComicBook.com decided to look back on the last year of entertainment. Comics, movies, television, and anime were among some of the great things to come out over the year. Some of the greatest even managed to combine two of those worlds.

For example, 2017 proved to be a new era in live-action anime adaptations, and a new era in their distribution. Live-action anime adaptations often have some semblance of success in Japan, but 2017 offered a few occasions where those adaptations were so successful they reached fans in the United States. One of these films reached an even wider audience and lent itself to more success than any anime fan would have predicted.

And the winner of Best Live-Action Anime Adapation is…

Death Note!

This film admittedly had an initially rough first impression with anime fans, but you can’t deny how successfully it managed to get a manga-inspired story to a wider audience. A famous manga, a proven successful horror-thriller director, being available to watch anytime on Netflix, and a capable cast combined into an overall fantastic experience.

Events from the original were played out with a loving wink to the audience as moments were exaggerated before being dripped in neon, and the once “godly” Light Yagami was now insane, egotistical, and in way over his head. Which is honestly reflective of how an American with the Death Note would most likely act. The American twist on Death Note skewed it more toward black comedy, and even now it’s finding a life after death…note.

