Sales Report Reveals 2019 Best-Selling Manga So Far

Even though anime is more popular here in the states, manga continues to be a sales juggernaut across the board, especially in Japan. With sales numbers for popular series soaring, it’s interesting to see which series are the most popular and just how many copies of each series are sold. Recently, a Twitter user broke down the highest selling manga series in Japan for the year so far, noting how many each have sold and which franchise can be deemed the most popular.

Twitter User SPManga1 broke down the numbers and documented the popularity of manga solid in Japan for 2019 so far:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Breakdown for overall units moved per season is as follows:

1.) One Piece – 5,015,325

2.) The Promised Neverland – 4,180,039

3.) Kingdom – 4,044,339

4.) My Hero Academia – 3,148,345

5.) Gotoubun no Hanayome – 2,940,013

6.) Attack on Titan – 2,814,944

7.) That Time I Reincarnated as a Slime – 2,527,807

8.) Haikyuu – 2,451,633

9.) Kaguya-sama Love is war – 2,432,345

10.) One Punch Man – 1,814,307

One Piece continues to outsell everything else in terms of manga. The long running series also scored the top spot in 2018 as the highest selling manga title with a total of over 8 million copies sold. The rest of the line-up differs a tad from years past, with The Promised Neverland being much lower on the list for last year at #8. Mainstays such as Slam Dunk and Tokyo Ghoul have not made the top ten so far but time will tell if things remain the same as the year continues.

Did your favorite manga make the top ten? What are you surprised to see in terms of this list? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”