Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Strangest Multiverse Returns This Summer

Avatar: The Last Airbender is making a comeback on multiple fronts. On television, the Avatar who arrives following Korra’s adventure will take center stage in Avatar: Seven Havens. On the silver screen, next year will see the release of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, a new animated film following Aang and friends in their adult years. Not to be outshined by the other mediums, a new Avatar comic book is arriving next month that will further explore one of the most bizarre and hilarious multiverses in the bending world. For bender fans, this year’s Free Comic Book Day is going to be a good one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a brand new short story titled Ramen Rumble, Dark Horse Comics is returning to the bizarre universe wherein Momo is a Ronin and Appa is a Samurai. These iterations of the trusty animal companions first appeared in Avatar: The Last Airbender’s third season, wherein Aang hallucinated seeing them thanks to the stress he was going through building up to his fight against the Fire Lord Ozai. In the upcoming free comic book, it appears as though this take on Appa and Momo exists in a world of humans, still fighting against the Fire Nation like their human friends of the series.

A Free Avatar Comic For The Ages

The book itself will be written by Brandon Hoang, with art from BellBessa. If you want a deeper dive into the series, you can check out an exclusive image from the Nerdist below along with a description of the Dark Horse comic, “Samurai Appa and Ronin Momo roam the Four Nations, righting wrongs wherever they go. In Avatar: The Last Airbender — Ramen Rumble, the sky bison and winged lemur find themselves at a besieged Fire Nation noodle house where some of the clientele are tougher customers than the owner would like. Can the duo bring some order to chaos—and maybe earn themselves lunch in the process? Or will they be out on their tails?” Free Comic Book Day takes place at participating retailers on Saturday, May 3rd.

dark horse comics

Will Momo And Appa Return?

While Aang and his friends are making a comeback in theaters next year on January 30th, 2026, we aren’t sure yet if the same can be said for Appa and Momo. While the Nickelodeon series never exactly revealed how long Sky Bisons and Winged Lemurs live in the bending world, it is possible that they did not live long enough to see Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph make it to their adulthoods. Fingers crossed that we see these adorable animals make a comeback.

Of course, on top of the animated projects that will fill out the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, Netflix is working on both seasons two and three of their live-action adaptation. Using CG to bring Momo and Appa to life, production is still underway on the second season so it might be some time before we see the live-action bender animal companions make a return.

Want to see where the benders move forward in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Avatar: The Last Airbender and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Nerdist