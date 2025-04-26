Black Clover Shares First Look at Spring 2025 Return

Black Clover has been getting ready to return for a new entry in the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and the first look has been revealed at what’s coming next. Black Clover officially kicked off the final arc of its run some time ago, and with it moved over to a new quarterly release schedule with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. This means that rather release new chapters every week, the manga instead has been releasing a new chapter of two every three or four months as it all gets closer to the grand finale of the series overall.

Black Clover is now set to return for a new entry early next month as its big update for the Spring 2025 season, and that means fans will be getting to see two more chapters of the final arc as Asta and Yuno’s battle continues against Lucius Zogratis. The first look at this comeback has made its way online, and includes the cover page for the first of its two returning chapters. You can check it out below, but beware of any possible spoilers before the new chapters’ official release this May.

🚨 THE DOUBLE COLOR PAGE OF CHAPTER 379 OF BLACK CLOVER! ♣️ #BCSpoilers pic.twitter.com/e6Pn05e6ek — xSnxwyy (@BlackCloverNews) April 25, 2025

When Does Black Clover Chapter 379 Come Out?

Black Clover Chapters 379 and 380 will be officially debuting with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine in Japan on May 2nd, and will be available to read in outside territories through Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. There will be one special color page (as seen in the tease above), and 48 pages in total across its two new chapters. These new chapters will be continuing through the final arc of Tabata’s manga series, but it’s yet to be revealed just how many more chapters there will be before it all comes to an end. Especially as some of these fights are only getting started.

As Asta and Yuno have teamed up together to face off against Lucius Zogratis, the fight already revealed just how ready they are to take on the new villain. Not only has Asta grown with his use of Zetten after training in the Land of the Sun, but fighting together with Yuno is pushing both of the rivals to new heights. As a result, this flustered Lucius to the point where he was put on the backfoot as the last set of chapters came to an end and seemingly brought an end to their fight.

What’s Next for Asta?

Although it had seemed like Asta and Yuno were able to score a major victory against Lucius at the end of the previous chapters released earlier this year, it seemed like to be far from the end of the fight. Not only has the manga seemingly not revealed that its end is coming as soon as fans might expect, but Lucius’ defeat ominously teased that there is something else in the works. It just makes sense considering how strong of a foe he’s been so far.

Black Clover’s manga has yet to reveal when it will actually end, and each new entry makes it seem like the ending is much further than fans might think. Because while each of these final chapters thus far has given fans a significant update to the fights happening around the Clover Kingdom, it still feels like there’s still something major that has yet to happen before it can actually end. And that’s even before factoring in whether or not Asta actually has a chance of becoming the Wizard King when it’s all over.