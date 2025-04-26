Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Sets Release Date With First Look

Netflix has a wild looking new movie coming to the streaming service later this Summer, and KPop Demon Hunters has finally set its release date with the first look and details showing off what to expect. KPop Demon Hunters has been one of the more interesting projects to see develop over the last few years. K-Pop genre fans have been keeping an eye on the new feature ever since it was announced to be in the works, and even more so ever since it was confirmed to be making its way to Netflix. Now it’s looking even better with its first look.

KPop Demon Hunters will be coming to Netflix on June 20th, and Netflix is celebrating the film’s release date with a new look showing off the characters along with revealing much of the voice cast and crew helping to bring its unique vision to life. With original music from K-Pop producers and writers with even notable superstars like TWICE helping to bring it all to life, you can check out the first look images from KPop Demon Hunters below ahead of its premiere with Netflix later this June.

When Does KPop Demon Hunters Come Out?

KPop Demon Hunters will be releasing with Netflix on June 20th. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film is directed by Maggie Kang (who is also credited with the story) and Chris Appelhans, who also contributed to the script together with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. The film will feature an original score from Marcelo Zarvos, and original music written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas. Original music wll be produced by Teddy Park, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and Ian Eisendrath. The soundtrack is also going to feature a ton of notable performers too.

Not only will KPop Demon Hunters feature an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE, but there will also be original performances from EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. TWICE’s members shared the following statement about joining the film, “We found it so exciting to be a part of KPop Demon Hunters and connect with these brave characters through music. It felt extra special because it brings together K-pop and animation—two very creative worlds!”

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – (L-R) Mira (voice by MAY HONG), Rumi (voice by ARDEN CHO) and Zoey (voice by JI-YOUNG YOO). ©2025 Netflix

What Is KPop Demon Hunters About?

KPop Demon Hunters stars a voice cast that includes Arden Cho as Rumi, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, and the likes of Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee in various (as of now unconfirmed) roles. As for what to expect from the new film, Netflix teases it as such, “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

Director Maggie Kang had the following to say about KPop Demon Hunters‘ full reveal, “I have been a fan of these incredible artists and their work for many years, so it’s a dream come true to have original songs written and produced for our film by legendary talent such as THEBLACKLABEL,” Kang’s statement began. “I also couldn’t be more thrilled about our collaboration with Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It really legitimizes our film and songs in the K-pop world. It’s proof that we achieved what we set out to do, which is make a real K-Pop group.”