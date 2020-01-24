2019 Golden Issue Award Winners – Anime

Demon Slayer. Fruits Basket. Vinland Saga. What do these series all have in common? Well, these anime series are just a few of the ones which made the last year one of the industry’s best. 2019 was a stellar year for new and returning anime, so ComicBook.com is here to honor some of the year’s best picks.

This time around, we have sorted our awards into four categories. Our shonen-focused nominees are ones who wowed with both storytelling and artwork. Animation in 2019 was a key factor in placing our picks, and shows like Mob Psycho 100 were a delight to check out last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, ComicBook.com is looking for the Best Series of the last year, but that is not all. We opened our suggestion boxes to Best Film and Best Fight Sequence. Our Golden Issue Awards will wrap the celebrations with our pick for Best Manga, so you can find all of our favorites in the slides below:

Best Series

The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Promised Neverland

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Vinland Saga

When it comes to phenomena, there are few anime series that have picked up as quickly as Demon Slayer did this past year. The series has been in print for a few years, but its sales exploded thanks to ufotable’s anime. The supernatural series wowed not only with its gorgeous artwork but its family-centric story. When combined with its superb cast, Demon Slayer has set itself up to become one of the best anime series out there moving forward.

Best Film

Promare

One Piece: Stampede

Weathering With You

Ride Your Wave

The last year was one dedicated to One Piece in many ways, so there is little surprise to see the anime’s latest film dominating our list. In the summer, One Piece: Stampede went live to celebrates the anime’s big anniversary. The epic story followed the Straw Hat crew through a battle befitting of the series’ finale, and audiences everywhere were blown away by the film’s sheer scale.

Best Fight Scene

Mob Psycho 100

My Hero Academia

Demon Slayer

Attack on Titan

Mob Psycho 100 took a clear victory with its fight sequence, and few would debate you on it. The show rose to fame with Season One, but it lingered in the shadow of One-Punch Man. Now, Mob Psycho 100 has overcome its predecessor thanks to its Season Two finale. The season’s ultimate boss battle ended with Shigeo undertaking a fight for his very soul, and the exquisite animation left fans in awe.

Best Manga

Demon Slayer

Jujutsu Kaisen

Spy x Family

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Demon Slayer began our awards for 2019, so it is only fitting to have the series wrap things up. This year, the title is taking home the award for Best Manga thanks to its ambitious storytelling. Tanjiro and Nezuko have undertaken some truly insane missions in the last year, and the manga has beautifully expanded the world in which these heroes live.

Check out the rest of the winners from ComicBook.com’s 2019 Golden Issue Awards right here!