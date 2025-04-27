Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Returns With Special Gojo & Geto Art for New Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen is coming back to theaters with a new movie showing off Season 2’s most depressing arc in a whole new kind of way, and the creator behind it all is celebrating its impending release with some special new art for Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended with some of the biggest status quo shifts in the anime to date, so fans have been eagerly waiting to see the franchise return for its third season. But before that happens, the anime will be hitting theaters across Japan with a new movie helping to get fans back up to speed.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be hitting theaters in Japan later this May with a new compilation movie for the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs seen in the TV anime‘s second season. This will be offering a new look at a very important mission from Gojo and Geto’s shared past, and helped to explain some of the events we see between them later in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. To celebrate this new movie, original series creator Gege Akutami is sharing a special sketch of the duo with fans who get tickets in Japan. Check it out below as spotted by @soukatsu_ on X.

Gege-sensei drew a fun new illustration for the release of the JJK Hidden Inventory movie on May 30th 😂



“at the height of their youth!! bursting with the strongest laughter!!”



the illustration will be handed out as tokuten when the movie comes out pic.twitter.com/2LKmwHL9Ob — Jさん❄️( ֊’ ‘֊) 🌸 (@soukatsu_) April 27, 2025

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen’s new Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc movie will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on May 30th, but has yet to reveal any international release plans as of the time of this publication. The new film will be taking on the Gojo’s Past saga as seen in the TV anime’s second season, but it’s also yet to be revealed if there will be any new materials not seen before. But for fans of these two characters especially, it’s likely going to be an eventful time at the theater.

What has been revealed about the new movie, however, is that it will featured a remixed version of “Where Our Blue Is,” which was originally performed by Tatsuya Kitani for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s opening theme. This new feature film will be bringing the anime to theaters for the first time since the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but you can currently catch up with the rest of the second season now streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll and more.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen officially came to an end last year with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but series creator Gege Akutami is clearly not done celebrating the franchise yet. It’s especially needed as fans are currently waiting on the TV anime to return for its third season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was quickly announced to be in the works following the end of the second season, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this publication. Nor has it revealed any staff or date details about what to expect from it either.

What has been confirmed for the new season, however, is that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be officially adapting the Culling Game arc from Akutami’s original manga series. If the Shibuya Incident arc broke your hearts with how many characters had died over the course of all of its fights, or annoyed with how many new characters seemed to make their debut during the chaos, then the Culling Game arc is going to do both of those things in a more extreme fashion when it finally hits in the future. It’s going to be a wild one to see fans react to.