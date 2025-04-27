Dandadan Season 2 Spoils Its Biggest Fight With New Trailer

Play video

The highly anticipated Dandadan Season 2 unveils its arcs with a new trailer. The anime will be out on July 3rd, 2025, continuing the Cursed House Arc. Furthermore, the trailer also confirmed that the series will adapt the Evil Eye Arc. Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, unveiling the secret room in the Cursed House. The arc also introduced Jiji, Momo’s childhood crush, and one of the major characters in the show. He temporarily starts living at Momo’s house after his parents are hospitalized. Jiji knew the reason behind his family facing so many difficulties was an evil spirit lingering in the house.

Since Seiko’s powers only work in Kamigoe City, she sends Momo to deal with the spirit, knowing her granddaughter is fully capable of handling the task. Okarun also tags along with Momo and Jiji. Unfortunately, the secret hiding in the house is more than what these teenagers bargained for. The second season will unveil the truth behind the house and also feature one of the best fights in the series. The announcement teaser that was released in December confirmed that Jiji will be undergoing a major transformation. However, the latest trailer already spoiled the fight between Jiji and Okarun.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Dandadan manga!

Dandadan Season 2 Will Feature a Fight Between Okarun and Jiji

The trailer shows Jiji’s unexpected side, almost as if he’s not the same person. In fact, he has been possessed by an evil spirit who seeks to kill all humans on sight. Of course, Okarun plans to stop Jiji, but the latter is just too strong. The fight will be covered in the Evil Eye Arc and will be one of the season’s highlights. The Cursed House Arc will focus on Momo, Okarun, and Jiji dealing with the major threat hiding underneath the house. Meanwhile, the Evil Eye Arc will focus on the aftermath of the Cursed House Arc.

Furthermore, the trailer confirms that the spirit possessing Jiji is an incredibly hostile one. Not only does Okarun have to stop Jiji’s rampage, but he also has to help him get control over his body. Okarun and Jiji had a rough start to their friendship, mostly because the former realized Jiji is Momo’s first crush. While Okarun is trying to understand his feelings for Momo, Jiji’s sudden appearance invokes his jealousy. On the other hand, Jiji is completely oblivious to Okarun’s feelings.

Jiji is one of the main characters in the show, and getting possessed has its pros and cons. On the downside, the power of the Evil Eye is too much for him to handle, and he often loses control over his body. However, this also grants him the ability to properly fight alongside Momo and Okarun against supernatural and extraterrestrial creatures. The fights going forth will be much more difficult than anything Momo and her friends have ever faced. This is why they will need any additional help, including Jiji, who suddenly became one of the most powerful characters in the show.