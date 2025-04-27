Another My Hero Academia Series Ends With First Look at Final Cover

My Hero Academia is readying to end yet another major series with the final cover of its manga revealed for a release in the near future. My Hero Academia has been coming to an end as a franchise since Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer. While other My Hero Academia spinoff projects like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes had ended their stories before, it was different when the main series itself ended as fans started to see many of its other side projects steadily reach their grand finales in the coming months.

One such project was My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, which was a special spinoff series that showcased smaller team ups between the Class 1-A students and various pro heroes that the main series didn’t have time for. It got to run just a little after My Hero Academia‘s main series came to an end, and then settled its own grand finale after five years of serialization. Now that the final volume of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions is getting ready to hit shelves in Japan, the first look at the cover art for the grand finale can be seen below.

How Does My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions End?

Unlike My Hero Academia and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions didn’t have a grand story to tell of its own. It takes place during the events of the main My Hero Academia series, and is used to showcase new dynamics between different hero pairings that aren’t seen in the main series. Written and illustrated by Yoko Akiyama, the series first made its debut back in 2019 and released its chapters on a weekly basis. This meant that there really wasn’t much story shared overall, with only eight volumes to encompass its run as it all ends.

Because it was a spinoff series that couldn’t quite have any huge adventures without impacting the canon of the main series, the spinoff series ends with Deku and the rest of Class 1-A attempting to still become pro heroes in the future. Which means that its true ending ties back into My Hero Academia itself, and the main series has its own kind of grand finale that reveals what Deku and the hero world of Japan look in the future after the fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

It’s really getting to the end of My Hero Academia now as now that this spinoff has come to an end, it’s starting to cement that this is truly the end of an era that began ten years ago with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. With all of these series ending their runs, the anime adaptations are still keeping the wider franchise alive. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now airing new episodes as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and you can find them streaming with Crunchyroll.

But the main series will be returning in full later this Fall with its eighth and final season. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is currently scheduled to premiere sometime this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and will also be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their initial release in Japan. This final season of the anime will be showing off the final battles against All For One and Shigaraki, and it will showcase how Deku and the rest of Class 1-A potentially kick off a whole new era of heroes.