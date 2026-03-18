2026’s Strangest New Anime Drops First Trailer

This week, one of the most bizarre anime is planning to return to Netflix thanks to the arrival of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steelball Run. The Joestars, however, aren’t going to be the only anime characters adding a dash of weird to the anime industry in 2026. Tank Chair is a series you might have never heard of, but based on the premise and the new animation that has found its way online, this ultra-violent anime might be the most talked about arrival of this year. Set to be brought to life by Bandai Namco and Polygon Pictures, you can learn more about the anime below.

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Tank Chair first arrived as a manga from creator Manabu Yashiro in 2022, releasing new chapters to this day via the publisher Kodansha. The main character looks like a cross between Kamen Rider and Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, with a body count to match. The original story focuses on the character Nagi, who is permanently disabled as he saves his sister, Shizuka, from a bullet. Nagi finds himself in a coma, as he only wakes up to fight dangerous opponents, causing his sister to find stronger targets to clash with. Looking to cure her brother, Tank Chair follows the siblings as they navigate their way through gruesome conflicts. The anime adaptation has yet to confirm a specific release date, though it will be landing later this year in the fall.

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The Tank Chair is Rolling in

Polygon Pictures

Alongside the new trailer, Tank Chair creator Manabu Yashiro commented on the upcoming anime adaptation, “I love complex mechanics, bizarre monsters, cluttered cities, and absurd action…and that’s exactly what “TANK CHAIR” is. But I always thought, “It’ll be so hard to animate, there’s no way it’ll ever be made into an anime”…but! The people at Polygon Pictures have done it!! Directors Tady and Ando, ​​along with the rest of the staff, have brought the essence of the original work to life with incredible passion and technical skill. Nagi, Shizuka, Radio, Naozumi, Touko, Uzu, Sensei…they’re all so cute and cool.

Please look forward to “TANK CHAIR” as it wreaks havoc across the screen.”

As for the production house that will animate Yashiro’s story, Polygon Pictures has had a long history in the anime world. In the past, the studio has worked on the likes of Ultraman, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, Idolmaster, Big Hero 6, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and more. Surprisingly enough, Polygon has also worked on quite a few video games, including Street Fighter V, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Lollipop Chainsaw, and more. As of the writing of this article, there has yet to be a confirmation regarding how many episodes will be a part of Tank Chair’s first season. Considering how much material there is to cover from the manga, expect some serious action to be a part of the first season.

What do you think of this first look at Tank Chair? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!