7 Easy Ways Dragon Ball Super Should Continue

Dragon Ball Super is currently on a hiatus following franchise creator Akira Toriyama’s tragic passing, but there are plenty of great ways to keep the story going with new materials in the future. Dragon Ball is currently one of the biggest action franchises still running to this day, and it’s even more impressive that it’s reached this level even without an ongoing manga or anime release. But to this day, fans are hoping to see Dragon Ball Super‘s anime return for new episodes in the future. Or at the very least, hoping to see its manga return from hiatus with new chapters too.

Dragon Ball Super left fans on a major cliffhanger following the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and with an even bigger cliffhanger setting up a potential future with the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film (turned into a much bigger arc in the manga). This already gives some options as for how the series can continue moving forward, but there’s so much potential that can be explored through Dragon Ball’s multiverse that there are plenty of easy ways to keep the story going.

7). Do Another Prequel Arc

As part of Toyotaro’s special version of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc seen in the manga, the story from the feature film was expanded with more Trunks and Goten materials set before the events of that movie. Toyotaro even returned for a special new chapter during the hiatus with yet another extra prequel story. Although this was still adapting some of the final leftover story ideas from Toriyama himself, it does present an interesting path to follow. With so many characters in the series, there’s still lots that can be explored in between the gaps of each arc.

Dragon Ball Super gives fans a ten year period since the end of the Majin Buu arc, and that means there's a lot of room to explore in terms of what actually happens when. Giving new insights into characters before certain arcs could be the way forward.

6). New Broly Arc

Dragon Ball Super: Broly might have been a huge moment in the anime’s history, but it wasn’t the same for the manga. In terms of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga, Broly has barely been featured. This would be the perfect chance to explore more of the character after the events of the movie, and take him even further. Now that he’s training together with Goku and Vegeta on Beerus’ planet, Broly has already made great strides in terms of controlling his power and becoming even stronger.

This was the promise made at the end of his starring film, and a new arc for Broly can help to bring him more into the Z Fighters roster. With this also being one of the major teases left over from the gap seen from the anime, continuing forward with a renewed focus on Broly could help to close some of that gap between where the anime and where the manga currently arc in the story.

5). Explore More of the Demon Realm

Dragon Ball Daima was set before Beerus arrived in Dragon Ball Super, and that means there’s a whole new angle to take with future stories. The anime’s biggest contribution to the wider lore of the franchise was its expansion of the Demon Realm. The Namekians and the Supreme Kai were revealed to have come from the Demon Realm, and thus it helped to spark the rest of the multiverse when they left the realm. There’s so much more than can be done with this idea and what that means for the rest of the multiverse at large.

New enemies can be straight from the Demon Realm or have ties to any current characters who happen to be from that realm, and much like Gohan Beast or Super Saiyan 4, they might have new power ups tied to the magic of that realm as well. There’s just so much here left on the table.

4). Universes That Weren’t In the Tournament of Power

Speaking of the wider Dragon Ball multiverse, that’s still one of the biggest ideas left on the table from Dragon Ball Super’s original run. The Tournament of Power excluded four of the universes from participating because they had reached a certain mortal level, and were thus likely much stronger than anyone Goku and the others faced during the tournament. That means that even if Goku would someday defeat Jiren and surpass him in power, he is likely still much weaker than any foe in another one of these universes.

An easy way to help keep the story going is by bringing in any of these multiversal figures as foes and then take the fight to a whole new kind of level. There’s even the much different route of Goku and the others heading to other universes instead. It’s all on the table.

3). Bringing in More Non-Canon Movies and Shows

Much like how Toriyama found success with new takes on Broly and Super Saiyan 4, Dragon Ball‘s future creative teams can do the same with updated takes on many of the other characters that have also been seen in non-canon movies and TV shows over the years. Use the framework that was seen in their original debuts and use that as a launching point from then on, or just take the bones and introduce a whole new take on them entirely by folding them into the rest of the series’ timeline.

There are just so many ideas already in place that there would not be a need to reinvent the wheel for some other new kind of foe. Take a familiar one and remix it for an easier bridge into the future, and it could go a long way with fans.

2). Bring Back Jiren

There’s also the fun that could be had to bring back some of the other fan favorites for a new adventure like Jiren. Dragon Ball has done best when taking a former foe and turning them into a new ally against a stronger mutual enemy. The groundwork had already been laid for Jiren to potentially become an ally after his defeat, and the series could bring him back to fulfill that promise. Not only would fans get to potentially see what kind of power up he might have gained since his last appearance, but it would also once again be another path to take to explore more of the multiverse. Once again, there’s no need to completely reinvent the wheel and craft a new character if fans already have a clear connection between the old and the new.

1). Black Frieza Arc

The biggest and easiest way to continue Dragon Ball Super, however, would be to just pick up from where the series left off. The last major reveal coming out of the Granolah the Survivor arc was that Frieza had been training within a Hyperbolic Time Chamber for ten years worth of time to unlock a godly new level of power. With his new Black Frieza form, he’s now the strongest being in Universe 7. It’s the reason Goku, Vegeta and Broly had been training on Beerus’ planet during Super Hero, and would be the perfect point to jump back into the story.

With Frieza being the strongest in the universe and potentially capable of anything, there’s just so much that can be done with Dragon Ball Super next. Whether it be a new movie, new chapters, or a new anime, fans would definitely tune in to see Black Frieza in action.

