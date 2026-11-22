Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has officially kicked off the Resurrection F arc with its newest episode, and with it has given Frieza’s return a major upgrade compared to the original version. Dragon Ball Super has been offering up a newly enhanced take on the now classic TV anime series from over a decade ago, and the first episodes of the new series had revealed how the Battle of Gods arc had been upgraded from its original release. Now it’s time to see how it works out in the next arc.

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With the previous episode of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus wrapping up its take on the Battle of Gods arc as Goku and Beerus’ fight had come to its end, the new remake series can now move forward with the next arc. Resurrection F had been one of the more divisive arcs from the original film and TV versions seen before, and this new remake offers a chance to make up from those previous missteps. And that seems to be heading in a promising direction already.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 7 Amps Up Frieza’s Resurrection

Following the post-credits scene at the end of the previous episode, the Resurrection F start has now begun as Dragon Ball Super: Beerus sees Sorbet and the rest of the surviving Frieza Force scouring the universe for the Dragon Balls. Coming to Earth, they are able to successfully wish to revive the villain thanks to Emperor Pilaf and his gang collecting the balls to make their own wish. And by the end of the episode, Frieza has come back to life. Which already makes it feel speedier than before.

The original version of the Resurrection F arc in Dragon Ball Super‘s TV series only ran for 9 episodes compared to the 18 seen with the Battle of Gods arc, so it does raise some questions as to how long the arc is going to last for in the remake. With Battle of Gods wrapping up its own events within six episodes, the new version might end up moving through Frieza’s return even quicker than that. But the overall episode count of the new series has yet to be confirmed as of this time.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been confirmed to share new versions of the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 sagas before it comes to an end. It’s likely going to continue through the rest of the Fall 2026 slate, and end sometime in January or February by the time it gets through all three arcs. With the three arcs spanning nearly 50 episodes during their initial run, and 19 episodes for the Universe 6 arcs, ending sometime during the Winter 2027 broadcast schedule does make a lot of sense.

There are still the Goku Black and Universe Survival Sagas left on the table for a potential remake of this kind, but nothing of the sort has been revealed to be in the works at this time. With Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol also now in the works as it plans to adapt one of the future arcs only seen in the manga, there could be a lot more Dragon Ball Super anime on the way than fans might realize.

What are you hoping to see in this new take on Frieza’s return in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus? How have you liked the reboot so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.