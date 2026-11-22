One Piece‘s latest chapter has begun unraveling a mystery that the series introduced over three years ago, in May 2023, and it could change much of what fans know about the series. Given that One Piece is currently in its final saga, it was evident that the series would begin unveiling the mysteries it has built up over more than 1,000 chapters. While several have been explained here and there, one of the most intriguing mysteries the series has kept concealed revolves around the Void Century. There are hundreds of speculations about what this century holds, but a few characters have been particularly connected to it.

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Among the several characters tied to the Void Century, one of the most intriguing is Nefertari D. Lili, the queen of Alabasta during that era. She was one of the founding royals behind the World Government; however, she refused to become a Celestial Dragon and instead returned to her country. This has been unveiled and hinted at several times in the past, ever since King Cobra first mentioned the queen and revealed that she had also left behind a letter. The latest chapter hints that Robin may finally read this very letter, and it couldn’t have been unveiled at a more perfect time.

One Piece Is About to Unveil a Major Void Century Mystery, and the Timing Couldn’t Be More Perfect

One Piece Chapter 1195 had subtly revealed that a woman named Lili once lived in Elbaph, and now the latest chapter, 1199, unveils that what she left behind was a letter that Robin is about to read. It is now evident that this is indeed the same letter Cobra mentioned, potentially containing an important piece of information related to the Void Century. However, the timing of this revelation is also intriguing, as Luffy has mysteriously transformed into a rogue version of his Gear 5 appearance, displaying entirely monkey-like behavior and features. Perhaps the letter Robin is about to read could have something to do with this transformation.

It has been speculated that Lili was at the center of the conflict involving Imu and Joyboy, with some fans even suggesting a possible love triangle. That may very well be true, and Joyboy, as Nika, could also be connected to the form Luffy has now transformed into. One Piece still has a lot to explain about Luffy’s new appearance, and with speculation already suggesting that this is a second version of the Sun God, feared as the destroyer of the world, the series has plenty of questions to answer. The Elbaph mural also hints at this very version. With the mention of Lili and a letter that is finally about to be read, the series has raised the stakes surrounding this mystery and the answers it is about to unveil.

The Void Century remains one of the most intriguing mysteries One Piece has concealed, and even a single piece of information about it could help connect the dots and reveal what actually happened during this period. By bringing Lili’s letter into the picture alongside Luffy’s mysterious new appearance, One Piece is in the perfect position to finally unveil some of its biggest secrets. Honestly, the series couldn’t be better prepared to address these mysteries, and it should begin doing so in the next chapter without delaying any further.