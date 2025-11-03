5 Best Neo-Noir Anime Series You Should Watch

Exploring a multitude of genres is part of what keeps anime so fresh and interesting for the community of viewers looking for the next big thing. While there are plenty of shows that stick to popular genres such as fantasy, science fiction, and action, many series incorporate smaller, lesser-known genres to give a unique feel that makes the anime stand out. Small changes in setting, utilizing effective tropes, and in-depth world-building can create an entirely new vibe that audiences love to see. After all, nobody enjoys watching the same story retold over and over until it’s worn.

A genre that often isn’t talked about a lot when discussing anime is neo-noir, a modern genre that incorporates elements of classic film noir; think morally grey characters, a dark atmosphere, cynical protagonists, and a feeling of isolation that permeates in some aspects of the plot. The point of neo-noir is to use these base features and add on creative elements such as technology, colorful touches, and changing ideologies that invoke a new feel. This list will take a look at some of the best neo-noir anime series that have ever been put to screen, and why you should give them a shot.

5) Ergo Proxy

A neo-noir anime series that hasn’t been recognized by the community at large, despite its thought-provoking message, is Ergo Proxy. It’s a bit of a cult classic, with fans often citing it as one of the best science fiction series of the early 2000s. The show visually feels like an old-school film noir with a dark color scheme that draws the viewer in, but its incorporation of futuristic technology creates the neo-noir setting it’s known for. Ergo Proxy addresses the concept of humanity and morality without skimping on the mysterious undertones of its main plot.

The series is set after the near destruction of Earth has decimated most of the planet, leaving humans to survive in giant, domed cities for protection. In the city of Romdeau, humans live side by side with cyborgs, otherwise known as AutoReivs. A mysterious illness begins to infect the AutoReivs, granting them self-awareness and provoking them into committing a series of violent crimes. Re-l Mayer is tasked with investigating the disease and rash of crimes, leading her to uncover the existence of Proxies and the conspiracy they’re involved in.

4) Pyscho-Pass

Another popular neo-noir anime that garnered a lot of attention from viewers during its initial release is Psycho-Pass. The series played with aspects of crime, morality, the concept of free will, and government control, all topics that are more relevant now than ever before. While Psycho-Pass does utilize futuristic technology and the idea of dystopian control, there’s still an underlying film noir feel to the tone and background of the show that makes it feel different from other science fiction titles.

The plot of Psycho-Pass takes place in the distant future, where society is patrolled and monitored by the Sibyl System, an omnipresent technology that scans citizens’ mental states. This will determine their Psycho-Pass, or predicted possibility to commit a crime; those with inherently high numbers are apprehended or executed before they can enact said crime. Akane Tsunemori becomes an Enforcer for the Sibyl System, quickly learning the system is corrupt and unfair in many different ways as she learns the inner workings of her job.

3) Darker Than Black

If any anime series fits the definition of underrated, Darker Than Black would be in the running. The show embodies the neo-noir genre with a heady combination of intense fight scenes, moral corruption, science fiction elements, and a permeating sense of loneliness plaguing the main character that can be felt in every scene. Darker Than Black takes the idea of gaining otherworldly powers but turns it into a curse rather than a blessing, something that was pretty standout for the time the show debuted.

The show is prefaced by the fact that two mysterious portals have appeared on Earth, named Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Gate. Tokyo is the home of Hell’s Gate, which means the city now houses a slew of Contractors, individuals who have made a deal of some sort to gain access to unnatural powers, though the general populace is unaware of this fact. Hei works underground for the shadowy Syndicate organization, taking on numerous tasks with his Contractor powers that grant him the ability to manipulate electricity.

2) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most iconic examples of a neo-noir aesthetic effectively used in an anime series. The show is known for its amalgamation of Western, science fiction, neo-noir, and action genres, creating a unique vibe that has no real comparable titles to hold the show against. It explores themes of revenge, healing, trauma, found family, and facing the past, while delivering a moody, fast-paced plot that is still regarded as one of the best despite Cowboy Bebop’s relatively short run-time.

The tale of Cowboy Bebop takes place in space during the distant year of 2071, after most of humanity has abandoned Earth to colonize the galaxy. The mismatched crew of the spaceship Bebop operates as bounty hunters in space, working to bring in criminals for a fee. While the series does operate with a sort of episodic pace, following the crew as they chase different targets around the solar system, there is a sense of grounded plot taking place. The characters, particularly Spike, are all working on facing their own pasts and coming to terms with what’s brought them to where they are now.

1) Monster

Monster is often regarded as one of the best crime thriller anime series ever produced by the anime community, with a chilling antagonist whose goals are eerily aligned with many real-life murderers. The series was released back in 2004 and is still heavily discussed among fans for the themes the anime navigates, such as redemption, the consequences of choice, and the nature of evil. If you’re looking for an anime with a straightforward plot that still forces you to think and reflect on the characters’ choices, Monster is the one to watch.

The plot of Monster follows brilliant surgeon Kenzo Tenma, who is faced with the impossible choice between saving a young boy’s life or the life of the city’s mayor. The decision to save the boy, Johan Liebert, forever impacts Kenzo’s reputation in the medical community and his own career. Years later, when a rash of brutal murders begins popping up, Kenzo is horrified to learn that Johan is the perpetrator behind the killings. Forced to go on the run, Kenzo vows to chase Johan down and make the specter from his own past pay for the crimes he’s committed.

Have you watched any of these anime series before? Tell us which crime-noir anime series are your favorites in the comments below.