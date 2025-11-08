Solo Leveling: Karma Announces Release Window

Solo Leveling has become one of the biggest anime series in recent years, and for good reason. Rather than being a story to erupt from Weekly Shonen Jump, Jinwoo Sung’s story first began as a South Korean WEBTOON, giving this brand of storytelling a serious push. Following the success of the anime’s second season, fans are waiting for any news on the series’ future, and luckily, they’re getting just that. Solo Leveling: Karma has shared new information as to when we can expect Jinwoo’s big comeback, though it might not be in the way you expect.

Solo Leveling: Karma isn’t an anime, but rather, it’s an upcoming video game that will arrive on PC and mobile devices in 2026. The big hook of this digital entry is that it actually takes place after the events of the original story, seeing Jinwoo Sung’s life following his biggest adventures but before he passes the torch to his offspring in the sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. Considering how wildly powerful Jinwoo has already become in the anime adaptation in its second season, we have to imagine that players will take on the role of an extremely overpowered protagonist. You can check out the original trailer that arrived earlier this summer below.

Karma is Coming

The release window was recently revealed by Netmarble during a financial report, with Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive set to arrive on November 25th later this month. On top of the digital entries for Jinwoo, the game producer is also planning new games focusing on other major anime franchises, including The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and Shangri-Lat Frontier: The Seven Colossi. With anime continuing to boom across the board, it makes sense that more video games focusing on the medium would be created in direct correlation.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, there are around twenty-seven years of stories that were never told following the end of Solo Leveling and the beginning of its sequel. Needless to say, we have to imagine that this time period saw Jinwoo becoming ever stronger, as the promotional material featured here sees Sung sitting on his very own throne. Apparently, Jinwoo might be encountering some wild new characters during this time period, so it will be interesting to see how the game bridges the gap between the original story and its sequel.

Unfortunately, we have yet to learn when a third season of Solo Leveling will arrive, though it seems like a foregone conclusion that we’ll see Jinwoo make a comeback. The power-leveling series has been a major mover and shaker ever since it debuted in 2024, and there’s still quite a bit of material from the manhwa to bring to life on the small screen. For the sequel series, an anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, though much like its predecessor, it’s an easy bet to believe that we’ll see all of Jinwoo and his son’s stories animated.

