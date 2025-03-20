Attack on Titan’s Creator Hilariously Reimagines The Last Attack’s Ending

Hajime Isayama has plenty of time on his hands following the finales of both Attack on Titan’s manga and its anime adaptation. Earlier this year, the brutal anime franchise brought its compilation film, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, to theaters in North America to let anime fans say goodbye to the Scout Regiment on the silver screen. While said movie brought together the final episodes of the series in one major outing, the post-credits scene was an entirely new scene created by MAPPA and Isayama. In a hilarious new social media post, the Attack on Titan creator has re-imagined the more mundane world of Armin, Mikasa, Eren, and Levi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who need a refresher on The Last Attack’s post-credits scene, MAPPA took a page from the Attack on Titan spin-off series known as “Attack on School Castes.” In this alternate reality, Eren and his friends aren’t fighting against the Titans but are simply attempting to survive high school. In a truly meta scene, the new anime story beat sees Armin, Mikasa, and Eren watching The Last Attack for themselves, commenting on the ending of the franchise and how it made them each feel. In typical Isayama fashion, the manga artist was more than willing to add a grim new wrinkle to the new universe.

The School Castes Characters Meet Their End

MAPPA

During his “retirement,” Hajime Isayama has been putting his time to good use. In the new artwork from the franchise’s creator, Armin, Eren, and Mikasa meet their end as they find themselves in the mouth of a Titan. Hilariously, the alternate take on Captain Levi simply looks on and takes a picture, living up to the laidback attitude of the Levi we came to know in Attack on Titan’s history.

New Attack on Titan illustration by Hajime Isayama pic.twitter.com/tG5dmkkc8w — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 18, 2025

Will Attack on Titan Return?

Hajime Isayama has been adamant that the brutal anime franchise won’t return with a sequel, but this fact hasn’t stopped the mangaka from returning to the manga. The latest news story in the Survey Corps’ universe was Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, a short story that focused on the earlier days of Captain Levi. Showing a Levi who was struggling to survive before he picked up his swords, the flashback was one that was just as brutal as the main series without focusing on the Titans themselves.

Attack on Titan’s ending was one that certainly left the door open for a potential sequel. Following the death of Eren Jaeger and taking place far into the future, a mysterious child stumbled upon the resting place of Eren and seemingly kicked off the never-ending cycle once again. Ultimately, this scene pushes more into the idea that the world might never be free from the Titans rather than setting up a new storyline for the universe.

Want to see what developments take place for the anime franchise following Attack on Titan’s end? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Scout Regiment and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.