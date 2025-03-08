Shonen Jump’s Black Torch Is Finally Getting an Anime: Watch the Trailer

Play video

Black Torch might have seemed like it was going to be a series Shonen Jump left behind, but it’s coming back years later with a new anime adaptation of its own. Black Torch is definitely a peculiar case as Tsuyoshi Takaki originally debuted the ninja action series for Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine back in 2016. The series then ran for two years before ending its run with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app in 2018, but there are only a few chapters under its belt. So when it came to an end, it didn’t really have a huge fanbase around to say goodbye.

But Black Torch is about to get a whole new second chance at life as the series has announced (seven years after its conclusion) that it’s finally going to be getting its own anime adaptation. Viz Media officially announced the new Black Torch anime as part of Emerald City Comic Con, and you can check out the announcement trailer for the new series in the video above. You can also find the first look poster for the Black Torch anime debut below.

What to Know for Black Torch’s Anime Debut

Directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio, Black Torch‘s anime will feature Gigaemon Ichikawa handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki providing the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada composing the music. An official release window or date has been announced for the coming anime as of the time of this publication, but Viz Media’s initial announcement confirms it will be subtitled across six different languages. Which means it’s going to have quite the wide launch when it hits.

Black Torch series creator Tsuyoshi Takaki had the following to say about the announcement teasing that it would feel like a new experience, “Congratulations on the anime adaptation of BLACK TORCH! I don’t think there’s anyone more excited and surprised than me. This is all thanks to everyone who has loved the manga, both in Japan and overseas. As for the production, I’ve been supervising the settings and storyboards, and I feel it’s been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story. A new BLACK TORCH has been brought to life, now with voices, sounds, movement and color. There are battles, cats, and thighs! We hope you enjoy it!”

What Is Black Torch About?

Black Torch is a relatively short series within the wider Shonen Jump franchise world, so the fact that it’s getting a new anime all these years later seems to tease that this is a passion project in many ways. Because it’s also a complete series, fans are likely going to be in for a relatively impactful but short anime run. That is unless all of the new things teased by the creator end up kicking off a whole new kind of series. If you wanted to check out Black Torch, who can now find all 19 chapters of the series with Viz Media’s Shonen Jump digital service.

You can also find the five volume series now on shelves, and Viz Media teases what to expect from Black Torch‘s series as such, “Although he may appear rough-and-tumble, Jiro Azuma’s compassionate side emerges when it comes to the furry critters he can communicate with. But Jiro’s soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity’s hidden battle against powerful Japanese spirits, mononoke.”

What do you think of this first look at Black Torch‘s anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!