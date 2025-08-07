After 8 Years This Sci-Fi Anime Franchise Approaches Its Finale (And Is Totally Worth Following)

86 had taken over fan discourse when the anime adaptation aired, and although it has been quite some time since there was a sequel or further anime content, despite pleas for more, the light novel is still enjoying a lot of readership and fans. Now, the tragic sci-fi fantasy is about to enter its final arc, and based on past storylines and arcs, it will not be long until the conclusion of the enduring hit series will come to a close, and that will hopefully open the door for a continuation of the anime one day.

As was confirmed on July 19, 2025, the light novel 86 – Eighty-Six, written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabii, would enter its final arc with the release of its fourteenth volume, which will be titled “Paint It Black”. The volume is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2025, in Japan, and the illustration of volume 14 has finally been unveiled ahead of the release. The gorgeous cover features the female protagonist of the story, Vladilena Milizé, or more commonly known as Lena. Given the history of the English versions of the volumes being released a year or so later after the original, fans can expect a similar schedule, and Yen Press, the official English licensor of the series, will announce a date soon to follow.

86’s Beautiful Cover Signaling the Beginning of the End Has Been Unveiled

For nine years, the Republic of San Magnolia has warred with the Giadian Empire’s autonomous Legion. Although the public believes the Republic’s Juggernauts are also unmanned, they’re secretly piloted by the oppressed Eighty-Six, members of the Colorata minority who were stripped of rights by the Alba-led government and forced into internment. Major Vladilena “Lena” Milizé, an Alba noble, becomes Handler of the Spearhead Squadron, led by Shinei “Undertaker” Nouzen. As Lena connects with the squad, she uncovers harsh truths about the Republic and the hidden reality of the war.

Volume 14 was particularly interesting and did well to set up future conflicts that will be in the final arc. The collapse of the Republic’s frontlines led to a repeat of the Eighty-Sixth Sector battlefield, where Shin and the Strike Package couldn’t retreat due to the minefields placed behind them by their own countrymen, and the Legion’s impending forces halting their forward march. While Shin, together with Lena’s support from house arrest, continues to fight, things take a turn for the worse when Shin is captured by the enemy. The twist and development are extremely exciting, and the last arc couldn’t be any more interesting based on what could happen.

While the 328-page volume will certainly not be the last one, from past trends of each arc being approximately 3 volumes, it is possible this arc will last anywhere from 3 to 4 volumes. However, it gets trickier estimating when it will actually end, given the light novel’s irregular schedule when it comes to releasing volumes. It can range from anywhere between 3 months to sometimes a year or more, according to past releases. While the issue lies in the schedule, fans’ worries regarding the ending of the story and the quality of the conclusion are minimal, given Asato’s fantastic storytelling over the past 8 years.