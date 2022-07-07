86: Eighty-Six Manga Canceled

It looks like Square Enix is bringing one of its top manga series to an end. According to a new report, the team behind 86: Eighty-Six is ending the series early. The cancellation is said to have been made due to health concerns on its artist's behalf, and fans are wishing Motoki Yoshihara all the best as such.

The news comes from Square Enix as the publisher confirmed 86: Eighty-Six was canceled effective immediately this week. The series will remain incomplete with a total of three volumes to its name. At this time, no word has been given on Yoshihara or their condition in light of the news. But as you can imagine, fans of the series are sending the artist their best wishes.

While the manga may be canceled, 86: Eighty-Six lives on in its original form. The series began as a light novel series under Asato Asato. The series, which Dengeki Bunko publishes, began in 2017 and is ongoing to this day. Its manga adaptation began a year after in February 2018, and now, 86: Eighty-Six has taken on the anime industry. The show debuted last April to solid reviews, and fans are hoping a second season is ordered without issue at A-1 Pictures

Want to know more about 86: Eighty-Six? You can find the manga's official synopsis below for more details:

"For many years, the Republic of San Magnolia has been at war with the neighboring Giadian Empire. Faced with the relentless might of the Empire's Legion of autonomous drones, the Republic counters with unmanned weapons of their own, creating a battlefield that is supposedly without casualties. However, beyond the fortified walls protecting the eighty-five Republic territories lies the "nonexistent" Eighty-Sixth Sector. The young men and women of this forsaken land are branded the Eighty-Six and, stripped of their humanity, pilot the "unmanned" weapons into battle..."

Are you surprised by this cancelation? Did you ever check out the 86: Eighty-Six manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.