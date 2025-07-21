10 Best Sci-Fi Anime Worth Watching Now

If you were to think of your top ten anime, chances are, a sci-fi anime production might not be counted on the list if all-timers like Ghost in the Shell’s cyberpunk stylings or Code Geass’ mecha packaging don’t grab you. Science fiction as a genre is often overlooked, save for the super fans who know all of the latest titles as well as certified classics. Between the towering shadows of fantasy, action, slice-of-life, and even supernatural genre pieces, it can be easy for sci-fi to slide into the cracks of audience attention. It certainly doesn’t help that so much science fiction can blur into the edges of other genres.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Science fiction anime doesn’t just deal with the in-between questions and topics that can’t be fully covered in other genres, though. These pieces of media often deal with meaningful questions and commentary about humanity as a whole. Robots, space travel, and dystopian settings are just a plus. This list of the most recent sci-fi anime includes a variety of underrated and fan favorite shows that are simply not talked about enough despite offering some of the most compelling storylines in recent years.

1) Dr. Stone

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone is certainly a rising star among anime names talked about online and in fan circles, and with good reason. The story essentially starts 3700 years after modern day, when high school student Taiju Oki faces the fact that civilization as he knew it is destroyed. Taiju learns that humanity faced a calamity, leading to its population becoming petrified stone statues.

Faced with the devastation of a world terrifyingly frozen still, Taiju must help his best friend, scientist Senku Ishigami, discover what caused the petrification and how to restore those who are still trapped in stone. Dr. Stone reflects on the unbeatable hope contained within the human spirit as its characters work against all odds for a better future with the power of real science. The anime has three seasons released, with a fourth and final season currently airing.

2) World Trigger

Courtesy of Netflix

World Trigger is a three-season anime set in a world overrun by monsters. Mikado City is our setting, where a portal opens and monsters from another dimension invade. These monsters are called Neighbors, and human technology isn’t strong enough to fight back against the mysterious beings. An organization named Border forms as a last defense in Mikado City with the use of Triggers, technology taken from Neighbors and powered by Trion (a biological energy source).

The series follows Osamu Mikumo (a boy with low direct combat abilities), Yuma Kuga (a Neighbor who decides to fight for Border), Chika Amatori (a sniper with high Trion capabilities), and Yuichi Jin (a character with a special ability that allows him to catch glimpses of the future). The anime offers awesome fight scenes, driven not just by skill utilization but by emphasis on teamwork in this new world.

3) Pluto

Courtesy of Netflix

Pluto was a joint effort written by the creator of 20th Century Boys (Naoki Urasawa) in collaboration with co-writer Takashi Nagasaki and supervised by Macoto Tezuka, son of Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka. It’s fair to say that the series has distinct, classic sci-fi anime roots, and was handled with the utmost care. Pluto explores the “The Greatest Robot on Earth” arc from Astro Boy in reimagined depth. The eight-episode anime follows robot detective Gesicht, tasked with investigating a series of murders involving robots and humans alike. All evidence points to a robot being responsible for the crimes— the first time a robot would have caused the death of a human in years.

It is revealed that the culprit behind these strange killings is Pluto, a robot designed to kill the seven strongest robots on Earth. The story explores themes of humanity, oppression, the aftermath of war, and artificial intelligence. It begs the question: where does the line between human and nonhuman begin and end? And what gives humanity the right to create and decide that line to begin with?

4) Kaiju No. 8

Courtesy of Production I.G

There are some anime that you just know will become a big hit, and Kaiju No.8 is one of them. The series feels like a unique blend of Pacific Rim and Attack on Titan, with a healthy dose of Monsterverse influence. Kaiju No.8 is set in Japan, where kaiju monsters cause frequent, devastating attacks. It follows Kafka Hibino, who swallows a parasitic entity and gains the ability to transform into a kaiju. This pushes Kafka to join the Defense Force, an elite squad that fights kaiju with the use of specially designed suits and weapons.

Kaiju No. 8 boasts an intoxicating combo of unique monsters, epic fight scenes, and a sizable cast of characters with fleshed-out backstories and motives. The anime explores Kafka’s journey in fighting for humanity despite the fear of his ability and the general terror of the monsters he is now one of.

5) Moonrise

Courtesy of WIT Studio

Moonrise is one of Netflix’s newest additions to its ever-growing anime roster. The 2025 show features 18 episodes. In the future, Earth is governed by an AI network that allows for prosperity and peace among most of humanity. The problem outliers, such as criminals, are sent to live on the Moon, creating an atmosphere of poverty, hardship, and struggle. Growing tensions between the Moon and Earth culminate in a full-out rebellion from a rebel faction of the Moon’s populace.

Jack Shadow is the main character in Moonrise, a young man who loses his family in a terrorist attack driven by lunar citizens. This loss prompts Jack to join a scout unit to take down the “king of the moon”, in hopes of avenging his family. Through beautiful art and animation, the anime explores themes of inequality and justice set against a utopian sci-fi backdrop.

6) Heavenly Delusion

Courtesy of Production I.G

Heavenly Delusion is a perfect example of how easily sci-fi can blend into other genres. The anime blends aspects of science fiction, post-apocalyptic world-building, and supernatural elements. Two separate storylines are the focus of Heavenly Delusion. One is set in a school named Heaven, a walled facility that is isolated from what they are told is the destroyed, hellish outside world. The other follows Kiruko and Maru as they traverse the outside in search of Heaven.

Heavenly Delusion expands on themes such as gender, isolation, and hope. We watch as Kiruko and Maru bond throughout their journey towards Heaven and the various challenges they face in this new, monstrous society. The anime only has one season currently, but fans are eager to see a second one that will continue the manga’s arc.

7) Trigun Stampede

Courtesy of Studio Orange

Trigun Stampede is a prime example of revamping an older series into a more modern style and retelling. Anime fans will likely know Trigun (1998), a sci-fi western blended story following Vash the Stampede. Trigun Stampede reimagines the tale with extended backstory and elaboration on key points of the original anime, making it a great reboot for old and new fans alike.

Our story starts in the future, where Earth is no longer habitable and forces humanity to leave the planet in search of a new home. Brothers Vash and Knives live on a colony fleet with unique connections to plants, human-made life forms that can produce energy for the fleet to survive on. This prequel view into Vash’s past highlights the lengths to which we would all go to achieve or protect our beliefs/goals.

8) Apocalypse Hotel

Courtesy of CygamesPictures

Apocalypse Hotel feels like the best blend of slice-of-life anime mixed with science fiction. The show boasts a cozy cast of characters and stunning art that makes it a comfort classic on first watch. Apocalypse Hotel is centered around a hotel on Earth run exclusively by a host of robots. Some time ago, Earth was infected by an aerial contagion that made it impossible for humans to live on the planet.

Long after humanity has fled Earth, the Gingarou Hotel remains standing as its AI staff wait for humans to come back. The audience watches through the day-to-day operations, including the acceptance of extraterrestrial guests who come to stay at the hotel. This is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a found family trope.

9) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Even in an underrated genre, there are still standout pieces people talk about — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of them. The series is inspired by lore from the Cyberpunk universe, specifically the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Highly stylized, the Netflix anime released in 2022 with a single, 10-episode season.

It’s set in Night City, a bustling urban area that was once part of the former state, California. The city is overrun by violence, crime, and capitalist corruption. Protagonist David Martinez comes from a poor family but has managed to work his way to the position of top student at Arasaka Academy. When tragedy strikes, David chooses to leave school behind and become an edgerunner; an underground criminal involved in a cybernetically-enhanced gang. Topics explored in the anime include the risks and rewards of technology, pursuits of power, and corporate exploitation.

10) 86 Eighty-Six

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

86 Eighty-Six is an often overlooked contender in the science fiction anime genre, despite the strong world-building and character-driven plot it boasts. The show begins with The Republic of San Magnolia, a nation at war with the Empire of Giad, with useful weaponry developments in the form of Juggernauts. The Juggernauts are machines that fight Empire robots named Legions.

What isn’t publicized to most of the Republic’s citizens is the fact that the Juggernauts are run by humans, specifically, by a minority group referred to as the 86. This minority population is considered subhuman and must fight for the same government that persecutes them. 86 Eighty-Six follows the Spearhead Squadron, an infamous unit of 86 fighters, and their new handler, as they realize the truth behind the Republic’s war.

These sci-fi anime are some of the few we find enticing enough to share. What are your favorite science fiction manga or anime? Share your thoughts on what anime deserves a watch.