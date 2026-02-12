22 Years On, An Iconic Studio Ghibli Anime Is Getting a Follow-Up (But There’s a Catch)

Founded by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki in 1985, Studio Ghibli eventually became one of the most globally renowned animation studios in history. The films animated under the banner of the studio are known for captivating storytelling, deep emotional impact, visually striking animation, and more. One of Miyazaki’s most unforgettable works is still Howl’s Moving Castle, a fantasy film based on Diana Wynne Jones’ 1986 novel. The story follows Sophie, a young girl who encounters the famous wizard Howl and catches the eye of an evil witch. Fueled by jealousy, the witch curses Sophie to turn into a 90-year-old woman.

Hoping to break the curse, Sophie leaves her home without telling anyone about her condition and gets on Howl’s Castle without an invitation. She begins working there as a maid, forming an unlikely bond with the residents, including Howl, as she taps into the world of magic. The acclaimed film was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 78th Academy Awards, but lost. Even almost 22 years since its premiere, Howl’s Moving Castle remains one of the most celebrated works of the studio, focusing on themes of pacifism and self-acceptance. The original story is getting a follow-up, but it’s not available for all fans.

Howl’s Moving Castle Is Getting a New Story For the Studio Ghibli Park

Image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

According to Comic Natalie, the three buildings in the Valley of Witches of Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture are getting new pamphlets, which will include original stories set in each building: Howl’s Castle, The Witch’s House, and Okino’s House. These stories will be written by Shion Miura, an award-winning author known for writing Run With the Wind and The Great Passage. Howl’s Castle, inspired by the acclaimed film Howl’s Moving Castle, is getting a special 56-page-long pamphlet, which is scheduled to be released on February 28th, 2026.

The Witch’s House, which draws reference from Earwig and the Witch, will release its new story in the pamphlet on March 14th, 2026. Furthermore, Okino’s House, inspired by Kiki’s Delivery Service, is also getting a new pamphlet on April 29th, 2026. The pamphlets will only be sold at Ghibli Park and will be available at the Witch’s Valley area shop, including the bookstore inside the Hatter’s Hat Shop, the Witch’s Bookshelf, the Neptune Bookstore, and many other places.

Shion Miura also shared a comment regarding the new project and urged fans to visit the park. The author said, “I wrote this pamphlet with all my heart, hoping to convey the charm of Ghibli Park and my beloved Ghibli works. You can start reading any of the three pamphlets first, and the story flows subtly through them all. I hope you’ll pick one up when you visit Ghibli Park and enjoy it at home as a memento of your trip.”

Ghibli Park, located in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, opened in November 2022, and since then, it has remained a tourist attraction for providing unique experiences related to Studio Ghibli’s most beloved films. Unlike traditional theme parks that usually have rides, this park is built for immersive experiences, allowing Ghibli fans to step into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more.

