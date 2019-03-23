‘A Certain Scientific Accelerator’ Reveals New Trailer, Release Window

A Certain Magical Index‘s third season is nearing its end, but that won’t mean that fans will be seeing the end of the A Certain universe. The franchise will be living on in its spin-offs, and fans will soon get to see a brand new spin-off focused entirely on Accelerator and Last Order. Now fans have an idea of when they will be able to see it.

Along with sharing a brand new trailer, A Certain Scientific Accelerator revealed it will premiere this July. You can check out the trailer in the video above.

The series confirmed the main staff for the upcoming spin-off as well. Nobuharu Kamanaka (Big Order) will be directing the series for J.C. Staff, Kenji Sugihara will handle series composition, Yohei Yaegashi is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa will serve as sound director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun to compose the music.

Nobuhiko Okamoto has been confirmed to return as Accelerator, and Rina Hidaka will return as Last Order. Yurika Kubo has been confirmed to portray new addition Estelle Rosenthal as well. The new opening theme song will be performed by THE SIXTH LIE, and the new ending theme song will be performed by sajou no hana.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator was originally spun-off from A Certain Magical Index by Arata Yamaji for Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2013. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Seven Seas Entertainment, and they describe the series as such:

“Accelerator, the most powerful psychic in Academy City, is quietly recovering from his injuries when trouble literally lands in his bedroom. A group of anti-evil zealots who call themselves “DA” are causing havoc, and it could threaten the city―not to mention the entire world! Although he hates to be bothered, a world-shaking threat may be enough to get Accelerator out of bed…especially if it involves the adorable Misaka Mikoto clone, “Last Order.”

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The series previously ran for two seasons, with the second ending in 2010, before coming back in 2018 with a third season.

