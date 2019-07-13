A Certain Scientific Accelerator Reveals Opening Theme

The A Certain universe is continuing its strong run with a brand new spin-off series focused on Accelerator and Last Order, A Certain Scientific Accelerator. Fans have been especially anxious to see what a series following these two would be like, given that the main anime has already experimented with a few episodes focused on the duo. Like Railgun before it, fans are excited to explore another side of the universe.

With the series officially making its debut, fans also got to see the new opening theme for the spin-off, “Shadow is the Light” as performed by THE SIXTH LIE. As with many anime series, the first episode only featured the opening theme song so it’s going to be a bit of a wait before they see the ending theme, “Parole” as performed by sajou no hana. Either way, check out the opening theme below!

A Certain Scientific Accelerator officially made its debut on July 12th in Japan, and you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll. Funimation has confirmed they will be releasing an English Simuldub of the series beginning July 26th as well. The series will run for 12 episodes, and is directed by Nobuharu Kamanaka (Big Order) for J.C. Staff. Kenji Sugihara will handle series composition, Yohei Yaegashi is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa will serve as sound director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun to compose the music.

The original Japanese cast of the series includes Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator, Rina Hidaka as Last Order, Yurika Kubo as Estelle Rosenthal are Sayumi Watabe as Kato, Nozomi Sasaki as the Sisters, Yuko Kaida as Aiho Yomikawa, Ryota Ohsaka as Mikihiko Hishigata, Ayumi Mano as Hiromi Hishigata, Akane Fujita as Leader, Aoi Koga as Naru, Yuka Nukui as Seike Nozomi, and Nishida as Yakumaru. The English dub cast for the series has yet to be announced as of this writing.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator was originally spun-off from A Certain Magical Index by Arata Yamaji for Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2013. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Seven Seas Entertainment, and they describe the series as such:

“Accelerator, the most powerful psychic in Academy City, is quietly recovering from his injuries when trouble literally lands in his bedroom. A group of anti-evil zealots who call themselves “DA” are causing havoc, and it could threaten the city―not to mention the entire world! Although he hates to be bothered, a world-shaking threat may be enough to get Accelerator out of bed…especially if it involves the adorable Misaka Mikoto clone, “Last Order.”