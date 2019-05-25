A Certain Scientific Accelerator Reveals Release Date, Additional Cast

A Certain Magical Index might have brought its third season to an end not long ago, but this is certainly not the end of the franchise as two big new anime projects will be releasing sometime this year. Along with a new season of A Certain Scientific Railgun confirmed to be in the works, fans will be getting the brand new spin-off A Ceratin Scientific Accelerator.

Following the adventures of Accelerator and Last Order, fans will be able to see how it all shakes out this Summer as the A Certain Scientific Accelerator has confirmed a July 12th release in Japan on its official website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though it’s a bit too early for details as to whether or not the series will be licensed for an English language release outside of Japan, fans will probably get that news soon enough as the Summer anime licenses are starting to be revealed bit by bit. The website confirmed new additions to the series cast as well.

Joining the previously confirmed Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator, Rina Hidaka as Last Order, and Yurika Kubo as Estelle Rosenthal are Sayumi Watabe as Kato, Nozomi Sasaki as the Sisters, Yuko Kaida as Aiho Yomikawa, Ryota Ohsaka as Mikihiko Hishigata, and Ayumi Mano as Hiromi Hishigata.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator was originally spun-off from A Certain Magical Index by Arata Yamaji for Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2013. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Seven Seas Entertainment, and they describe the series as such:

“Accelerator, the most powerful psychic in Academy City, is quietly recovering from his injuries when trouble literally lands in his bedroom. A group of anti-evil zealots who call themselves “DA” are causing havoc, and it could threaten the city―not to mention the entire world! Although he hates to be bothered, a world-shaking threat may be enough to get Accelerator out of bed…especially if it involves the adorable Misaka Mikoto clone, “Last Order.”

The series will be directed by Nobuharu Kamanaka (Big Order) for J.C. Staff. Kenji Sugihara will handle series composition, Yohei Yaegashi is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa will serve as sound director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun to compose the music.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The series previously ran for two seasons, with the second ending in 2010, before coming back in 2018 with a third season.