A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Shares Opening Theme

The A Certain Magical Index made its run a couple of years ago after nearly ten years of waiting for more episodes, and now that we have seen the third season of the mainline series and debut of new spin-off anime, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, now the final series in this universe has come back for its also long awaited third season. A Certain Scientific Railgun‘s third season, officially titled A Certain Scientific Railgun T, has now premiered as part of the Winter 2020 season, and that means fans have been treated to a new opening theme sequence.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T‘s opening theme is titled “final phase” as performed by fripSide, and you can find it in the video above shared from the series’ official YouTube account. The first episode only premiered the new opening theme sequence for the series, so it’s going to be a bit of a wait before we get a looking at the new ending theme, “nameless story” as performed by Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll, and FunimationNOW will be streaming the English dub release of the series beginning on January 24th. They describe the new season as such, “A third season blasts its way through Academy City from the studio that brought you Food Wars!, SHIMONETA, and more! Mikoto Misaka and her friends prepare for the Daihasei Festival, a seven-day athletic competition between esper schools. Academy City opens to the public for the event, but with the whole town abuzz, no one notices when trouble stirs behind the scenes.”

Like the other two seasons of the series, the third season is currently slated for 25 episodes. That could change due to various unforeseen circumstances over the course of airing, but that’s usually the amount of episodes the A Certain universe franchise hangs around for. The third season includes the returning cast of Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai, Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu, Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten, and Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuho along with new additions including Kengo Kawanishi as Gunha Sogiita, Miyu Tomita as Mitori Kozaku, and Yukiyo Fujii as Seria Kumokawa.

Are you excited to finally start watching the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun? Are you all caught up with the rest of the universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and cool things @Valdezology on Twitter.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is set in the same world and around the same time as the main series, A Certain Magical Index. The spin-off focuses on Mikoto Misaka, a Level 5 electromaster esper who is at the top of Academy City but gets embroiled in all sorts of trouble after befriending Toma Kamijo and Index