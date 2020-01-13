A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Shares New Visual

A Certain Scientific Railgun has finally premiered its third season as part of the stacked Winter 2020 anime season, and it’s gotten off to an explosive start as it’s set within the second season of A Certain Magical Index. Taking place during Daihasei Festival (which fans first saw in A Certain Magical Index) the third season is getting ready to involve many of the fan favorites as the battles and more intense stories of the season kick in over the next few episodes. With the third season now premiered, the official Twitter account for the series has shared a new visual teasing what’s to come.

The official Twitter account for the series is celebrating the upcoming events of the Daihasei Festival, so this new visual for the season sees a few of the events taking place such as the new character being introduced. There’s also a hilarious new look at Kamijou Touma, who seems to be going through some rough times in this spin-off as well. It’s like he can’t escape it.

Like the first two seasons of the series, you can currently find A Certain Scientific Railgun T streaming on Crunchyroll. The English dub of the series will be premiering in just a couple of weeks on FunimationNOW, and they describe the new season as such:

“A third season blasts its way through Academy City from the studio that brought you Food Wars!, SHIMONETA, and more! Mikoto Misaka and her friends prepare for the Daihasei Festival, a seven-day athletic competition between esper schools. Academy City opens to the public for the event, but with the whole town abuzz, no one notices when trouble stirs behind the scenes.”

Also like the first two seasons of the series, this third season is currently slated to run for 25 episodes. So if you're digging the season thus far, there's plenty more to enjoy as the weeks roll on.