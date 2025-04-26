Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Star Still Wants a Second Season

When it comes to live-action anime adaptations, Netflix has seen some big success in recent years. Yu Yu Hakusho, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and One Piece helped show serious success in terms of giving a new take on classic franchises. However, not all that glitters is gold when it comes to the streaming service’s past attempts. The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop arrived with a first season that was unable to garner a season two, rife with controversy thanks to changes made to its source material. Despite the first season bringing the adaptation to an end, there’s one star who is hoping for the residents of the Bebop to make a comeback.

Recently, actress Danielle Pineda hit the red carpet thanks to her role in recent film, The Accountant 2. The actress who portrayed Faye Valentine in the Cowboy Bebop series discussed the reception to the series by fans and how she still wishes that a second season had happened, “And I understand why the fans felt the way that they did, but I also think that there’s a lot of really cool, wonderful things that we did. And I also wish that we could have gotten the second season. You know, sometimes you just need one season to get things going, and then you prove yourself.”

Faye Valentine Speaks

Pineda also discussed studios taking on established properties and how the companies should take heed of what made the source material work so well originally, “I feel like those animations, they mean so much to people, and they’re so personal, and I think people really connect to when they watched it and the point of their lives. And so, I just feel like, and I’ll say this, having been in one, I think that those studios, they need to do a better job at valuing that IP. It’s really special. And people on ‘Bebop,’ they worked very, very hard, but it’s just a special thing.“

The Faye Valentine Controversy

Daniella also took the chance to hash out the controversial video she had released on Instagram following her original casting news, “I want to clarify something. So, years ago, when the franchise came out on Netflix – I was shooting a movie in Puerto Rico, and I was goofing off, and I made some — I’m not used to anyone watching my videos—And I made this, dumb video, kind of poking fun at myself, because I was getting all of these DM’s from people saying, like, ‘You’re terrible and you’re fat. Go away.’ Just like, awful, awful messages.”

“So I just made this, like on-a-whim [Instagram] Story, just joking about the fact that, like, ‘Sorry, guys, I’m sorry I was cast.’ And I used the word ‘fans’ when I meant to say ‘trolls,’ and then it caught wind. And everybody was like, ‘She’s hating on the fans.’ And I was like, ‘This is getting lost in translation. I’m responding to trolls, not fans.’ And it got really swept up anyway. I just had to put that out there.“

