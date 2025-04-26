Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares New Genya Look Ahead of Movie Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to return to theaters with a brand new trilogy of films, and this new trilogy is getting ready with a new look at Genya Shinazugawa ahead of the new movie’s premiere. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a new planned trilogy of feature films adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. Picking up from the end of the Hashira Training arc seen in the TV anime series, this new trilogy will be pitting Tanjiro Kamado and the others against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final (and strongest) demonic forces.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will feature key battles between Tanjiro’s Demon Slayer allies against the Upper Ranks, and one of those thrown into the chaos is Genya. Although he might not have been participating in all of the training that the Hashira and others were in during Season 4, he was one of the fighters across Japan who were seen pulled into the Infinity Castle at the end of the season. As he readies for a fight, you can check out a new poster for his role in the movies below.

What Will Genya Do in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

The coolest part of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the fact that it will be adapting the longest single arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga overall. It’s yet to be revealed how it will be spread across the three different films, but each of the films will be filled with fights that fans have been hoping to see for quite a while. As each of the TV anime’s seasons have proven so far, there’s no guarantee that any character will walk away from their fights alive, so that means the stakes are going to be very high almost immediately.

That’s going to be Genya’s place in the arc, unfortunately. As a character who’s able to take on demonic traits by eating them, he’s someone who’s going to play a huge role in how one of the fights will play out. But his ability also means that he can’t quite fight on the same level as the others. It means he’s going to need to think smart about how he handles his fight, and it’s going to be one that fans will really need to keep an eye on when it all goes down.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats) This is going to be the first movie in a planned trilogy of new releases, but the release windows for the other two films have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

As for what this new film will be about, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”