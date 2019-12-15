A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Reveals New Trailer

After spending eight years or so away, A Certain Magical Index and its extended universe came back with a vengeance in 2018. With a third season of the main series, a new spin-off with A Certain Scientific Accelerator, now the franchise will be continuing its big comeback with a third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun. The third season of this series was confirmed to be in the works late last year, but it wasn’t until later 2019 that we finally saw anything of this new season. But now that’s all changed with the first full trailer.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3, officially titled as A Certain Scientific Railgun T, has been confirmed to release on January 10th next year in Japan. The series has yet to be confirmed for an English language release as of this writing, but there’s still plenty to enjoy with this trailer teasing both old and new characters.

Tatsuyuki Nagai will be returning to direct the new season for J.C. Staff. Shogo Yasukawa will be overseeing series composition, Kentaro Izumi will serve as art director, and Jin Aketagawa will be sound director. Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets will be performing the ending theme titled, “nameless story, and fripSide will be performing the new opening theme. You can actually hear it in this trailer.

Other major returning staff members include Shingo Fukuyo as director of photography, Yuichi Tanaka as character designer, Tomomi Ando for color design, and Maiko Iuchi is returning to compose the music for the new season. Confirmed cast additions for the third season currently include the returning Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai, Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu, Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten, and Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuho.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is set in the same world and around the same time as the main series, A Certain Magical Index. The spin-off focuses on Mikoto Misaka, a Level 5 electromaster esper who is at the top of Academy City but gets embroiled in all sorts of trouble after befriending Toma Kamijo and Index. With two seasons of its own under its belt, you can currently catch up with the anime before the premiere of its third season on FunimationNOW and Hulu. For those wanting to check out the main series where it all began, you can find its three seasons on FunimationNOW as well.