Witch Watch Debuts Opening From Legendary One Piece Director

Witch Watch has now made its debut as part of the jam packed line up for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the series has released its opening feature legendary One Piece director Megumi Ishitani. The director has really started to make a name for themselves in the last few years with not only some big showcases during One Piece‘s Wano Country Arc, but recently broke out into a whole new level of recognition thanks to the release of a new special, One Piece Fan Letter. This episode is still one of the highest rated specials of all time, and fans have been drawn to Ishitani’s work ever since.

Now the director has turned their attention to Witch Watch this Spring as the anime has made its debut this past week. The Shonen Jump series is a rather big deal as it’s the next major franchise from the magazine to get an official anime adaptation, and its opening really helps to sell it. Not only is Ishitani bringing it to life, but the opening is titled “Watch Me!” as performed by YOASOBI, the group had gone viral for their work with Oshi no Ko’s debut season. Check out Witch Watch’s opening in the video above.

Where to Watch Witch Watch

Witch Watch has officially made its debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and you can check it out now streaming with Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more outside of Japan. The anime is currently slated to run for two consecutive cours of episodes, so it will be airing through both the Spring and Summer 2025 schedules before this debut season runs its course. Ishitani might have directed the opening theme sequence, but there’s an entirely different team behind the full production.

Hiroshi Ikehata is directing the Witch Watch new anime together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao is handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka is handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya is editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto is composing the music. The English dub cast for the series includes Lily Ki “Lilypichu” as Nico Wakatsuki, Stephen Fu as Morihito Otogi, Caleb Yen as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kevin K. Gomez as Keigo Magami, Cristina Vee as Nemu Miyao, and Kyle Hebert as Reiji Otogi.

What to Know for Witch Watch

The Japanese voice cast for the anime includes Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Kohei Amasazki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa as Keigo Magami, Tomori Kusunogi as Nemu Miyao, Mikako Komatsu as Yuri Makuwa, Konomi Kohara as Kukumi Ureshino, Rie Takahashi as Kara Minami, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryu Kiyomiya, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ibara Ibu, Jun Fukuyama as Yuzuru Kenmochi, Rie Kugimiya as Syrup, Misaki Kuno as Kuromitsu, Noriko Hidaka as Riro Takumi, Kenta Miyake as Burst, Jun Fukushima as Kyoki Saiko, and Hikaru Midorikawa as Daiki Sakai Mk.II.

Originally created by Sket Dance series creator Kenta Shinohara, Witch Watch introduces fans to a unique duo at the center of a magical new adventure. After spending time together as kids, a young ogre named Morihito is tasked with protecting a young witch named Nico as she’s just starting to fully unlock her powers. It makes her a target from all sorts of mystical creatures, so Morihito needs to keep her safe and her powers a secret. But that’s easier said than done as Nico uses one wacky spell after another in a series fully of wacky adventures with tons of characters in the mix.