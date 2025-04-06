The Best Modern Rom-Com Anime Is Getting a Season 2

Play video

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines, the best romantic comedy series of the modern anime era, has announced it’s coming back with a second season. Takibi Amamori and Imigimuru’s original light novel series first hit shelves in Japan back in 2021, but it really hit a whole new wave of worldwide popularity and recognition thanks to the success of its TV anime adaptation. Debuting last Summer, the anime introduced fans to a unique core group of heroines who lost their respective romances as you would see in any regular romantic comedy series. But now they’re finally getting to add more layers thanks to this renewed focus.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines wrapped up its run last Summer without any clear indication of whether or not the series would be continuing, but it has now been confirmed that the anime is indeed making a comeback. Season 2 of the anime has been announced, but there are unfortunately few details currently available about what to expect or when fans can expect to see these new episodes. But for now, you can celebrate the Season 2 announcement with the special trailer in the video above.

What Is Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines?

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines introduces fans to Kazuhiko Nukumizu, a boy who believes himself to be basically a background character in the lives of others. He’s gone so unnoticed for such a long time that he spends most of his free time reading up on light novels and other stories. But when he sees his classmate Anna getting rejected by her childhood friend, Nukumizu ends up getting wrapped up in it all. Soon, he finds himself in a group together with other heroines who end up losing in their romantic pursuits as well to become a close group of friends who support one another in these losses.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines made an impact with anime fans not only thanks to its visual fidelity, but also the strength of these titular heroines. Anna was voted by fans to be the best girl of 2024 overall, and it’s because that this is a character who is normally pushed to the side in a different series. She would have lost to the main heroine as just the childhood friend of the protagonist, but this anime allows characters like Anna to shine in ways never seen before. It’s just such a fun watch.

When Does Makeine Season 2 Come Out?

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines has yet to confirm any concrete details about Season 2’s release as of this initial announcement, but you can currently catch up with everything that happened in the first season now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Shotaro Kitamura directed the first season with A-1 Pictures, and it featured scripts from Masahiro Yokotani, and character designs from Tetsuya Kawakami. It’s likely that the series will also feature a returning voice cast from the first season.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines was headlined by the likes of Shuichiro Umeda as Kazuhiko Nukumizu, Hikaru Tohno as Anna Yanami, Shion Wakayama as Lemon Yakishio, Momoka Terasawa as Chika Komari, Minami Tanaka as Kaju Nukumizu, Atsumi Tanezaki as Koto Tsukinoki and more. This voice cast was also one of the big reasons why the anime has been such a hit with fans, so there’s a hope that they will each reprise their roles in the coming season.

What do you think of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines getting a second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!