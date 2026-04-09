Acclaimed Action Series Commemorates Major Milestone With a New Release

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the most acclaimed supernatural action shows of all time. Studio Bones adapted the manga, written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, which began serializing in 2012 in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine. Around four years after the manga’s debut, on April 7th, 2016, the anime made its debut and eventually gained recognition across the globe. Over the past decade, the series has released five seasons, a film, and even spin-offs. The latest season was released in 2023, and the anime has yet to officially renew a sixth season. While the anime teased the story’s continuation, the studio has stayed silent on future projects.

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In the meantime, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary with a special video that shares a brief glimpse at everything that has happened so far. The anime also launched an official website for the anniversary, and multiple projects will be announced this year as part of the celebration. Along with the video, the website also announced a special exhibition in the Kanagawa Museum of Modern Literature, which will be held from June 6th to July 12th this year. We can also expect more updates on the anime as the project has only just begun.

What’s Next For Bungo Stray Dogs?

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During the three years since Season 5 was out, the manga continued the thrilling story as things got more intense. The manga featured its fair share of tragedies and intense battles before concluding its first part. The story has taken an unexpected turn, and there’s no guarantee when the manga will return either. By the time the fifth season wrapped up, the anime had already caught up with the manga, leaving no source material to adapt in a new season.

However, that was more than three years ago, and the manga continued its usual monthly schedule up until it went on hiatus in March this year. All seasons of the anime and the film are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The manga has released 28 volumes so far, out of which 27 have been officially translated into English. The English release date of Volume 28 has yet to be confirmed.

What Is Bungo Stray Dogs About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The story follows Atsushi Nakajima, an 18-year-old orphan who was chased out of the orphanage without getting a proper explanation. With no home to return to and no one to rely on, he finds himself on the brink of dying from starvation. In a moment of desperation, he decides to steal someone’s money but ends up saving Osamu Dazai, who was planning to drown himself. Atsushi also encounters Dazai’s colleague, Doppo Kunikida, and learns they are from the Armed Detective Agency, known for having gifted people with supernatural abilities.

The duo’s latest mission is to track down a ruthless weretiger, which is somehow tied to Atsushi. After Atsushi’s powers were revealed, he somehow ended up working for the Agency as one of the newest recruits. The story continues his journey as he finds a place to belong, and he fits right in with his eccentric colleagues.

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