Act-Age Gets Canceled by Shueisha Following Writer's Arrest

Today, reports confirmed the fate of Act-Age after its writer Tatsuya Matsuki was arrested for acting indecently towards a minor. Shueisha has chosen to officially cancel the hit series in light of the arrest. The final chapter of Act-Age will be shared in issue 36-37 of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The update comes days after reports from Tokyo revealed a disturbing detail about Act-Age's writer. Matsuki was taken into custody by police after allegedly touching a middle school girl inappropriately. Further investigation informed police Matsuki may have acted indecently towards another middle school girl earlier in the day, and the writer did not deny the allegations when confronted by police.

As NHK reports, Matsuki was riding his bike behind each of the girls before approaching them. The suspect fled after each encounter, and Matsuki told police there was "generally nothing incorrect" with the accusations laid against him. The case is still ongoing, but the incident itself is enough for Shueisha to warrant Act-Age's cancelation.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shueisha has released a statement regarding the abrupt end of Act-Age online. The publisher shared the note on MANGA PLUS, its online library for all of Shonen Jump. It was there Shueisha apologized to fans for disappointing them, but the magazine's staff said it had to take accountability given the crimes at hand.

"It is extremely unfortunate to have to end a series that has received so much support from so many readers in this way. However, this decision was made because of the nature of the incident, and because Weekly Shonen Jump recognizes the weight of its social responsibility," the publisher shared. "We offer our deepest regrets and apologies to our readers."

At this time, the final chapters of Act-Age are expecting to be published in print only. MANGA PLUS will not host its final chapter, and no further updates on have given on Matsuki's case since it was first reported upon.

What do you make of this decision to cancel Act-Age? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

via ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.