Adidas Teases Rick and Morty Shoe Collab

Rick and Morty is in a lull right now following its latest finale, but the fandom is keeping the comedy thriving. After all, the Adult Swim show pulls some of the best ratings on television when it has new episodes going, and brands love nothing more than to partner with the IP. And now, it seems like Adidas is getting in on the hype with a special partnership.

The news comes from the brands themselves as Adidas and Rick and Morty began teasing the deal earlier today. As you can see below, the show's team hit up fans on Twitter to hype the upcoming collaboration. A photo was uploaded of Rick Sanchez's science lab, and he has a box of shoes on his workbench. It seems the sneakers are glowing green underneath the lid, so you can just imagine what the sneakers will look like.

At this point, no images of the partnership have gone live, but fans can expect an official look before long. And if they want an idea of what's coming, Rick and Morty has teamed up with a sneaker brand in the past for its own shoe line.

Puma worked with Rick and Morty to create a series of sneakers for diehard fans. The show has also put out unbranded kicks in the past with all kinds of patterns. But when it comes to Adidas, this upcoming collection will be the first Rick and Morty has done.

Of course, fans are eager to see how this deal works. And as always, there are those wondering if this deal heralds the show's return to television. Rick and Morty season six has not been given an official release date yet, but rumors have suggested the series will push the update out in 2022. For now, the hunch is nothing but a rumor, but we'd be happy if this Adidas deal signals the hit series' return!

Did you expect Adidas to ever team up with Rick and Morty? Will you be checking out the collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.