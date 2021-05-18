eBay Launches Restrictions on Certain Manga and Anime

✖

When it comes to buying manga, secondhand shops like eBay and Amazon are downright saviors for some. The site has some of the deals on manga volumes, but it may be harder to score your favorite 18+ titles now. After all, eBay has announced it is putting some major restrictions on its adult manga, anime, and video games.

The news went live when eBay put out an email to vendors announcing the restrictions were forthcoming. The rules will take place on June 15, and eBay is being very forward with its restrictions on any explicit content. The new policy will strip the Adult Only category by preventing new listings from joining the section.

As for what will be prohibited, the list is pretty thorough. eBay says that "sexually explicit anime, comics, books, films, animation, manga, hentai, yaoi" along with "adult films and video games with a rating of X, XXX, R18, or unrated for an adults-only audience" will be banned. And to top things off, adult anime/manga that include sexually-explicit content, nudity, or sexual stories" will be kept away as well.

eBay went on to explain why it was pushing back against explicit sales. "We want to make adult items available to those who wish to purchase them and can do so legally, while preventing those who do not wish to view or purchase these items from easily accessing them," the site stressed. Now, the site is just one of several that has pushed back on explicit sexual content whether it be pornographic or not. Tumblr, PayPal, Instagram, and Patreon have all instated policies in recent years to curb such use.

For fans who want to continue expanding their adult collections, you can still do so. For 18+ titles, places like Fakku and Irodori Comics will be your best bet. Amazon still has plenty of erotic manga and anime for sale alongside Barnes & Nobles and local comic stores.

What do you make of this eBay restriction? Are you surprised by this rule or do you find it necessary? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN