Adult Swim Shares Good News For Hit New Series

Adult Swim has become one of the biggest platforms on Cartoon Network, giving viewers both original animated series, surreal comedies, and heart-pounding anime action. Recently, the creator of King of The Hill and Beavis And Butthead took viewers on a ride through the wild world of pharmaceuticals in a show that has been gaining steam on the cable network. Recently ending the show’s first season, Deadline has released a report that Adult Swim has made a major decision when it comes to the future of Common Side Effects and it’s great news for those who have been following the idiosyncratic journey of Marshall and Frances.

Adult Swim has announced that Common Side Effects has been renewed for a second season. The series made its debut this past February and still has one more episode to release before the first season ends. This goes to show how confident Warner Bros is when it comes to the surreal series in confirming that a season two is on the way. If you haven’t seen Common Side Effects yet, it is currently available to stream on MAX if you are looking to catch up on one of Adult Swim’s biggest new shows.

Common Side Effects Will Return

Alongside the confirmation, Deadline received a quote from creators Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely regarding the second season reveal, “We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to Common Side Effects and are thrilled to continue exploring this world with our amazing team and the fans who have embraced the show. The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream. Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season.”

Chiming in for the big news, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen praised Joseph and Steve for their contribution to the Cartoon Network catalog, “Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what ‘adult animation’ is capable of and you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things.”

A Bright Adult Swim Future

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with the series creators as well. During our discussion, Bennett stated the following when it came to their future plans for the animated series, “Yeah, we’ve pitched out a second season, and we have begun some work on a second season. We hope to tell these stories for a long time to come. We’re here talking to you to spread the word and make sure people watch the show…But in success, yeah, I hope we keep going for a long time.”

