Common Side Effects Teases Final Episodes in New Trailer

Common Side Effects is now halfway through its debut season with Adult Swim, and the animated series has dropped the first look at what’s coming next with a special trailer to mark the midseason. Common Side Effects made its debut with Adult Swim last month and it has quickly become one of the most intriguing new releases to hit the network in years. The Joe Bennett and Steve Hely created series introduced fans to a huge pharmaceutical conspiracy, and a quiet person in the middle of it all who just wants to help heal the world with his miracle discovery of a mysterious mushroom.

This mushroom was discovered to heal near fatal wounds, and even heal the most mysterious of diseases. As Marshall Cuso dodges the DEA, big pharma, and other shadow organizations who all want to eliminate this threat to their business, he’s been finding himself in constant danger in the episodes thus far. But as the midseason trailer for Common Side Effects proves, it’s far from over. You can check it out in the video above to get the first look at what’s coming next.

How to Watch Common Side Effects

Originally created by Joe Bennett (who also co-created Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep, American Dad!, The Office), and produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures, Common Side Effects is now airing with Adult Swim on Sunday evenings at 11:30PM ET, with the new episodes then being available to stream with Max the next day. The series also features King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as executive producers, and Judge can be heard as various small roles throughout the season thus far. With five episodes now down, it’s the perfect time to catch up in time before it all comes to an end.

For those jumping into the series for the first time, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Common Side Effects as such, “The half-hour series follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them.”

Will Common Side Effects Get a Season 2?

As Common Side Effects gets ready to bring its debut season to an end, the question has emerged as to whether or not the series will get more episodes. Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the series premiere, Common Side Effects co-creator Steve Hely revealed that early work has already begun on a potential second season should it get picked up, “Yeah, we’ve pitched out a second season, and we have begun some work on a second season. We hope to tell these stories for a long time to come. We’re here talking to you to spread the word and make sure people watch the show…But in success, yeah, I hope we keep going for a long time.”

With how well the series has been doing with Adult Swim fans thus far, there is a great chance that the series will get to continue with a second season. It’s been such an intriguing series that it will likely bring a major phase of its story to an end with the rest of this debut season, but it’s also been made increasingly clear that there are a lot more layers and players in play to end the story overall. There’s so much more on the table.